NFL Rumors: Insider predicts where Baker Mayfield will be traded 

Baker Mayfield is on the outside looking in at the Cleveland Browns organization after the team acquired Deshaun Watson in a trade Friday. The 2018 number one overall pick has requested a trade. The Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks have been connected to Mayfield over the last 48 hours.

The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia wrote an article Friday pegging where he thinks Baker Mayfield will land. Kapadais believes the Seahawks are likelier to trade for him than the Colts, who are Mayfield's preferred destination. Kapadia wrote,

"From my perspective, the Seahawks seem like the most likely option. Despite their offseason moves, they’re not going to go in full rebuild mode with Pete Carroll and John Schneider. I can see the whole “he’s got a chip on his shoulder” angle with Mayfield appealing to the Seahawks. They can say what they want about Drew Lock, but I refuse to believe they’re going to put Lock out there as the starter in Week 1. The Seahawks could easily talk themselves into being competitive with Mayfield next year and then figuring it out. Again, it would be only a one-year commitment, so if the Seahawks identified a QB prospect in the draft, they could still go that route and give themselves multiple options."

Kapadia makes sound points as to why Seattle should be considered the favorites. Pete Carroll can praise Drew Lock as much as he wants. Lock isn't a quarterback that can make the Seahawks playoff contenders.

Another part of the equation is the Seahawks don't have to commit to Baker Mayfield for more than a season. He'll be playing on his fifth-year option, and the team can draft his replacement in 2023 if they wish.

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson I'm told the #Seahawks have discussed exploring acquiring Baker Mayfield at quarterback, per league sources. I'm told the #Seahawks have discussed exploring acquiring Baker Mayfield at quarterback, per league sources.

Baker Mayfield is the next quarterback domino to fall

Mayfield is the next quarterback likeliest to be traded. Jimmy Garoppolo and Matt Ryan are two other names floating as potential trade targets, but Mayfield is the youngest and most affordable of the three.

However, as The Athletic's Zak Keefer tweeted, the amount of teams needing a quarterback is dwindling. There are still free agents such as Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota who are candidates to receive starting jobs.

Zak Keefer @zkeefer With Deshaun Watson headed to Cleveland, and assuming Matt Ryan stays put in Atlanta, the QB landscape looks like this:



Requiring a trade: Baker Mayfield, Jimmy G



Free agents: Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, Andy Dalton



Mayfield will have a lot to prove to whoever trades for him. His career has been inconsistent, with many high points and equally low points. Mayfield suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2 last year that could be attributed to his decline in play.

Ultimately, it will be up to him to prove he's a capable starting quarterback. If he doesn't play well enough? He risks having an uncertain future ahead of him.

