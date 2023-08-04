Aaron Rodgers stood at the sidelines as Zach Wilson played a few snaps in the Hall of Fame against the Cleveland Browns. The Jets lost that game, but during his short cameo, Wilson looked better than last season.

The Jets traded for Rodgers to help them become a Super Bowl contender as well as to help in the development of Wilson. So far, the four-time NFL MVP has been a vocal supporter of the young quarterback and is working with him on key areas.

Colin Cowherd, on the other hand, is upset that the Jets have given Rodgers the additional responsibility of taking care of Wilson. He thinks that it's not the veteran quarterback's job to do what the franchise has failed in doing.

Here's what he said on the Herd with Colin Cowherd:

"Do you think it's the quarterback's job to get his replacement ready? I do not. I think it's the coach's job to build a culture, a GM's job to build a roster, a coordinator's job to build an offense or a defense."

"I don't think it's Aaron Rodgers' job to get Zach Wilson or Jordan Love ready to replace him. It is easier to root for your replacement when they're not a threat and Zach Wilson and Jordan Love are not in Aaron's galaxy and never will be."

While it's true that Rodgers doesn't owe anything to anyone to help Zach Wilson, since he wants to do it, then the franchise won't stop him. The New York Jets want Wilson to be their quarterback after Rodgers leaves, which is why this is a very crucial period.

Aaron Rodgers looked engaged on sidelines in Hall of Fame Game

While Aaron Rodgers didn't play a single snap last night, he was pretty engaged on the sidelines. He helped Wilson and is getting familiar with the team.

Given that the offensive coordinator is Nathaniel Hackett, Rodgers won't have any issues executing the play calls, but gelling with new teammates during the game might take some time.

The fact that Rodgers has been involved with the team since his arrival in New York demonstrates how much he values the franchise. He wants to win another Super Bowl, and the current Jets team has all of the elements to make a deep postseason run. It will be fascinating to observe how things play out.

