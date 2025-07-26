  • home icon
  Colin Cowherd snubs Brock Purdy's 49ers from top 5 Super Bowl contenders of 2025 NFL season

Colin Cowherd snubs Brock Purdy’s 49ers from top 5 Super Bowl contenders of 2025 NFL season

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 26, 2025 05:41 GMT
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty

Brock Purdy has come a long way since being the Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL draft. He was a backup during his rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers. Purdy took over as the starting quarterback in 2023 and led the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LVIII.

Last season wasn't great for the 49ers. Amid several injury concerns to key players, they finished 4th in the NFC West with a 6-11 campaign. With their return this year, fans expect Brock Purdy to make another Super Bowl run with the team.

However, Colin Cowherd has his doubts about the quarterback's ability to do so. On Friday, he named the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Eagles and Rams as his potential contenders for the Lombardi Trophy. Cowherd had a pessimistic tone when talking about Brock Purdy and the 49ers.

"I don't think Brock Purdy now with an older team and a shaky offensive line works," Cowherd said.

Last season, Purdy recorded 3,864 yards and 20 TDs passing. Despite his inability to lead the 49ers to the playoffs, they have faith in him as their team's starting quarterback. In May, the team offered him a five-year contract extension worth $265 million.

As the 49ers continue training camp, there have been some troubling reports about Purdy. He missed out on Friday's session due to personal reasons, according to the team. Before that, he threw consecutive interceptions on Wednesday, but showed improvement on Thursday.

Former NFL star shares word of advice with Brock Purdy after $265 million extension

Former NFL MVP Matt Ryan knows what it means to be paid a handsome contract. However, he also understands the implications it has on the players.

During an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco earlier this month, he shared some words of advice with the 49ers quarterback.

"I always thought, you know, when you sign big extensions and you go onto the next, obviously there's expectations adn there's weight there, but you've gotta be yourself," Ryan said. "They made a commitment to who you are and certainly there's potential to grow, but not try to do too much. I think that's where guys can fall into a trap.
"For me, it's really about playing with the scheme and reading plays out one play at a time and just making good decisions over and over, and I think that's what he's gonna do."

It will be interesting to see how well Brock Purdy performs with the 49ers' returning cast this year.

