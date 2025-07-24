"There might've been moisture on the ball" - 49ers insider mocks Brock Purdy for throwing 2 interceptions on day 1 of training camp

Brock Purdy is gearing up for his fourth season with the San Francisco 49ers. According to 49ers insider Grant Cohn, Purdy had some troubles with the ball during Day 1 of training camp.In a video he shared on social media, Grant Cohn talked about a few highlights from the first day of practice. Cohn, who has often been critical of Brock Purdy, reported that the quarterback threw two interceptions, seemingly mocking him for his underwhelming showcase.&quot;The 49ers wrapped up Day 1 of training camp,&quot; Cohn said. &quot;Brock Purdy was there. He threw two interceptions. The first one, it was a pop up down the field. Slipped out of his hand. And in fairness to him, I think there might have been moisture on the ball. Maybe a little precipitation cause it's hot out here.&quot;Maybe he gripped it a little too hard and it slipped out of his hand. So I'm gonna give that one a pass. The next one though was a pick six... That wasn't great. He was trying to learn what happens if you throw a ball right to the linebacker. It's a pick six.&quot;After leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl LVIII appearance, Brock Purdy had to navigate an offense filled with injury concerns last season. This resulted in them finishing 4th in the NFC West with a 6-11 record. The quarterback tallied a total of 3,864 yards and 20 TDs passing for the team.Despite this, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have faith in Purdy's abilities as their starting quarterback. In May, they finalized a five-year contract extension with him worth $265 million.Former NFL MVP shares warning with Brock Purdy after $265 million extensionHaving signed a lucrative contract, the pressure is up on the quarterback to deliver for the 49ers this upcoming season. However, ex-NFL MVP Matt Ryan had a warning for Purdy heading into 2025.During an interview with NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco earlier this month, he warned Purdy not to 'overdo' things on the offense.&quot;I've always thought, you know, when you sign big extensions and you go onto the next, obviously, there's expectations and there's weight there, but you've gotta be yourself,&quot; Ryan said. &quot;They made a commitment to who you are and certainly there's potential to grow, but not try to do too much. I think that's where guys can fall into a trap.&quot;The 49ers kick off their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Seahawks in September. The game will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle.