Colin Cowherd went off on Kirk Cousins after the Minnesota Vikings lost 34-28 to the Philadelphia Eagles. According to the NFL commentator, the problem was not in the fine margins of the game. The problem was the leadership they were getting from their quarterback position.

Colin Cowherd highlighted that Kirk Cousins has a losing record in standalone primetime games on Thursday, Sunday and Monday, indicating he does not do well in big matchups. He said,

"Kirk Cousins looks like Peyton Manning. Except Kirk Cousins is now two and ten on Monday Night Football, four and five on Thursday Night Football, four and four on Sunday Night Football. Good guy. B quarterback often has B+, A-, nights. It's time to upgrade."

Colin Cowherd also reiterated that point about the Vikings quarterback going missing in big games. He said that Minnesota player is 12-38 against teams that made the playoffs that season. To get over the hump, the NFL commentator believes the franchise needs a change, saying

"His record against teams that make the playoffs that year is 12 and 38. I don't care about his passer rating. This is who he is, and because of him, this is who and what the Minnesota Vikings franchise identity is, shrink in big games. It's time Vikings find a new guy."

Is Colin Cowherd fair to blame Kirk Cousins?

Colin Cowherd contends that Kirk Cousins is the problem with the franchise. However, as we know, the quarterback needs help from other players to win games.

In the latest game against the Philadelphia Eagles, he threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions and a passer rating of 125.6. That is elite quarterback play. The Vikings lost because of their four turnovers and inability in defense.

One fumble was Cousins' fault as he lost the ball on a sack, but the others were due to running back Alexander Mattison, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and a fumbled punt. The one by Jefferson happened in the end zone, which meant that instead of taking a lead with that play, the went into haltime trailing by six points. It was the final margin of their loss as well.

Even last year, in the playoff loss to the New York Giants, Cousins threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns with a 112.9 passer rating. Then, as is the case now, they failed in their run defense. The Vikings quarterback might not be the best player in the league, but Colin Cowherd is wrong to put all the blame on him.