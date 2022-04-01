"Destined to be turbulent" - Colin Cowherd states Tom Brady and Bruce Arians' relationship was a disaster waiting to happen

Bruce Arians has officially retired from his position as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2022 NFL offseason. He will shift to a front-office role while Todd Bowles takes over as the new head coach. The news came weeks after Tom Brady unretired after just a few weeks of being retired.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Bruce Arians really made a fascinating decision: Tom Brady comes back to the #Bucs , and he knows they’ll be good. Rather than have Todd Bowles take over a bad team or one in transition, he chooses now to pass it off. Arians made sure Bowles will coach a good team. Bruce Arians really made a fascinating decision: Tom Brady comes back to the #Bucs, and he knows they’ll be good. Rather than have Todd Bowles take over a bad team or one in transition, he chooses now to pass it off. Arians made sure Bowles will coach a good team.

The timing of Arians' retirement has sparked many rumors and theories about why he did so. It was very late in the offseason to make a change at head coach, and some rumors believe it was because of an apparent, yet unconfirmed, feud between Brady and Arians.

Colin Cowherd is one of those who believe Tom Brady is why Bruce Arians is no longer the Buccaneers' head coach. He recently went on The Colin Cowherd Podcast to discuss the situation, explaining that lack of chemistry is why they are splitting ways.

"And so you know, fit has always been undervalued. In sports, chemistry has always been undervalued. We talk about this often that, you know, if it was just about 'movie stars make movies' then why wouldn't Paramount or Sony or Disney just go hire five movie stars to make movies and everybody files into the theater. It doesn't work that way, it's plot. It's director works very well with casting director and producer and stars and complementary pieces." - Colin Cowherd

Cowherd continued to explain that the different philosophies of Tom Brady and Bruce Arians were destined to become an issue from the start.

"So, you know, Brady and Arians was destined to have a great deal of tumult. It was destined to be turbulent. They got a Super Bowl out of it, but all these things are happening so strangely and so suddenly. They tell you, 'Tom wanted two things in Tampa. He wanted better weapons and more control.' And he got one and he didn't get the other." - Colin Cowherd

Cowherd believes that despite winning a Super Bowl with Arians as his head coach, Tom Brady wanted him out because he wanted more control of the team's decision-making process.

Arians and Brady deny that there is any feud between them at all.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Bruce Arians on his relationship with Tom Brady: "All the players, every one of them has gotten cussed out, including him. That's just part of me. We have a great relationship. People gotta write sh*t. It couldn't be further from the truth."



Brady is at the press conference. Bruce Arians on his relationship with Tom Brady: "All the players, every one of them has gotten cussed out, including him. That's just part of me. We have a great relationship. People gotta write sh*t. It couldn't be further from the truth."Brady is at the press conference.

Tom Brady and Bruce Arians had great success as a duo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady and Bruce Arians

Arians and Brady found great success in just two seasons together with the Buccaneers. They combined for a 29-10 record over those two years, including a 5-1 record in the postseason. They made the NFL Playoffs both years and were the champions of Super Bowl LV for the 2020 season.

Edited by Piyush Bisht