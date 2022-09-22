Colin Cowherd claims Kirk Cousins has had a better NFL career so far than Dak Prescott, despite being ridiculed every season

Dak Prescott has been the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys since 2016. He has played seven seasons for them and has only won one playoff game so far. Prescott has a disappointing record of 1-3 in the playoffs, and that isn't good for a team like the Cowboys. Despite that, he isn't criticized at the same level as other quarterbacks in the league like Kirk Cousins, Carson Wentz and Ryan Tannehill.

Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Colin Cowherd recently claimed that Dak Prescott has been coddled throughout his career. The statement from Cowherd came after Cowboys fans were upset with Steve Young, who said that Prescott needs to learn from backup quarterback Cooper Rush (Rush has been impressive in Prescott's absence). Here's what Cowherd said:

“Dak Prescott’s the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Makes 40 million dollars a year and cannot beat good teams since his rookie year. A year in which he easily had the best O-Line and running game in the league.”

He added:

“Dak Prescott versus playoff teams in his career is 12 and 21 and he's had more than enough weapons before this year and a great O-Line. 12 and 21 what is he, Kirk Cousins on Monday Night Football? Oh wait, that's who I've been comparing him to. Look at their career numbers they're identical. Completion percentage, identical passing yards a game, identical passer rating, identical TD interception ratio. Identical.”

Cowherd continued:

“The difference is you mock Kirk Cousins and you coddle Dak Prescott. They are the same player, one's just more popular, one's cooler... They're the same quarterback you just like one more…”

Like it or not, the stats are extremely similar. There is a 0.4 difference in completion percentage, a 2.3 yards difference in average yards per game and a 0.1 difference in career passer rating. See the tweet below:

redwhiteandblue.eth @TenderRays

Dak Prescott: 66.4

Kirk Cousins: 66.8



Career Passing Yards Per Game

Dak Prescott: 258.3

Kirk Cousins: 260.6



Career Passer Rating

Dak Prescott: 98.2

Kirk Cousins: 98.3



#DallasVikings Career Completion PercentageDak Prescott: 66.4Kirk Cousins: 66.8Career Passing Yards Per GameDak Prescott: 258.3Kirk Cousins: 260.6Career Passer RatingDak Prescott: 98.2Kirk Cousins: 98.3 Career Completion PercentageDak Prescott: 66.4 Kirk Cousins: 66.8Career Passing Yards Per GameDak Prescott: 258.3Kirk Cousins: 260.6Career Passer RatingDak Prescott: 98.2Kirk Cousins: 98.3#DallasVikings https://t.co/nb6i6F2Rys

There is no denying that Kirk Cousins has been continuously criticized while being a quarterback who regularly puts up good numbers. With new head coach Kevin O'Connell, it will be interesting to see where this Vikings team ends up this season.

Dallas Cowboys could be in a good position when Dak Prescott returns from injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott injured his thumb in the Cowboys' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is expected to make a return by Week 7, maybe earlier, if everything goes well. The Cowboys are currently 1-1. They will likely face the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles without Prescott.

All these games will be tough, but backup quarterback Cooper Rush has impressed everyone so far. In their Week 2 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, Rush threw for 235 yards and a touchdown. If the Cowboys manage to squeak out wins against the Giants and the Commanders, then they will be in a good position when Dak Prescott returns.

𝙛𝙚𝙚𝙙•𝙯𝙚𝙠𝙚✭ @6Blackhawks Remember when Cooper Rush saw them baddies sitting courtside and turned into Dak Prescott Remember when Cooper Rush saw them baddies sitting courtside and turned into Dak Prescott😭😭😭 https://t.co/5yiyPvDfrT

The road ahead is tough for the Cowboys, but they can only hope for the best until their franchise quarterback is healthy and ready to go.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda

