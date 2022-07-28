Colin Cowherd claims Kyler Murray's 'independent study' clause was owner’s revenge for social media stunt

Last week, the Arizona Cardinals made Kyler Murray the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL. The two agreed on a five-year deal worth $230.5 with $160 million guaranteed.

As part of his deal, Murray has to commit to watching film and studying for at least four hours daily without distractions.

Colin Cowherd spoke about Murray's deal. He thinks the Cardinals included an 'independent study' clause that dictates the quarterback to study as revenge for the shenanigans he pulled this off-season.

Cowherd said:

"Somebody's trying to make him pay a price for that big contract. My guess is the owner Michael Bidwill is fairly bitter about having to pay him early about how the agent put stuff up there, it went public, the social media stuff. Billionaires like to control things and Kyler and his agent had a little control, kind of 'poke the owners in the ribs,' the team and the ribs that went public. And so Michael Bidwill is going to let that thing out there. Kyler didn't put it out there, and his agent didn't put it out there."

Cowherd added that he thinks Michael Bidwill was the one who gave the nod to whoever leaked that information to put more pressure on Murray:

"So Michael Bidwill, and I don't think anybody in the organization would do it without Michael Bidwill is okay, if Michael Bidwill saw that, and didn't know it, he'd fire somebody. And those are good jobs, nobody wants to lose them. So it's the owner who put it out there. And I think what he's saying is, we want to put the pressure on Kyler Murray. And here's what we're dealing with in Arizona."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Contracts are about give-and-take. One example from #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract: There is an addendum that requires 4 hours of “independent study” per game week. It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray. Contracts are about give-and-take. One example from #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract: There is an addendum that requires 4 hours of “independent study” per game week. It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray. https://t.co/VqrkvoBQLJ

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals went through some "drama" this off-season

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals

While the Cardinals and Murray have agreed to a long-term deal that locks the quarterback down for another five years, things weren't smooth sailing between the two in the off-season.

Chris Mortensen had tweeted about an "odd vibe" between the two, with Murray being viewed as "self-centered."

Chris Mortensen @mortreport

Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.

Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming:Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming:Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat

Murray then deleted all Arizona Cardinal-related stuff on his social media, which caused speculation that maybe he wanted a trade out of Arizona. There was a lot of off-season talk about an extension, but it took a while.

Regardless of how their relationship is, Murray will be the man to lead the Cardinals into the foreseeable future.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Colin Cowherd, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far