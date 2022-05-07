"DeAndre Hopkins is the headliner, but he's not carrying the movie" - Colin Cowherd believes Cardinals are suited to survive star receiver's suspension

Earlier this week, Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for the season's first six games. While the Cardinals will be without their best offensive weapon for the first six games of the season, Colin Cowherd thinks they'll fare just fine with the offensive talent.

Colin Cowherd spoke about the Cardinals' offense on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and said their offensive depth chart is about as good as it gets:

"Their depth chart offensively is about as good as anybody in the league. They just keep doubling down on offense. I liked it last year. They drafted the number one tight end in college football to go behind Zach Ertz. They brought in Hollywood Brown who played with Kyler Murray at Oklahoma. So their offensive skill chart is crazy.

Cowherd added that despite Hopkins accumulating just 42 catches last year, the Cardinals made it to the playoffs. He then went on to name Rondale Moore as an emerging star:

"Number two is that DeAndre Hopkins had only 42 catches last year, and they still made the playoffs. Rondale Moore is emerging as a star. He had 54 catches last year, but Christian Kirk was gobbling up some of his production in the slot. He's gone, so expect Rondale Moore to have in the 60s or 70s as far as catches. He's a star in the making. So, the reality is that DeAndre Hopkins is the headliner, but he's not carrying the movie."

The Cardinals will be without DeAndre Hopkins for the first six games of the 2022 season

Earlier this week, DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for the season's first six games for violating the league's Performance-Enhancing Drug (PED) policy.

Hopkins will be suspended without pay for the six games, and it will be a costly suspension. According to Pro Football Talk, the wide receiver will lose $5.223 million this season. He will also lose $2.21 million of his $6.65 million base salary, $1.83 million out of his $5.5 million bonus signing allocation, and $1.183 million of his roster bonus conversion.

While the Cardinals will be without Hopkins for the first six games, they'll have to rely on their current receiver group to get the job done.

Arizona re-signed veteran wide receiver AJ Green this off-season. Green had 54 receptions for 848 yards and three touchdowns last season. Second-year wideout Rondale Moore recorded 54 receptions for 435 yards and a touchdown last season. With Christian Kirk gone to Jacksonville, Moore should be used more this season.

The Cardinals added more receiver help on draft night as they acquired Marquise Brown, who had over 1,000 receiving yards last season with the Baltimore Ravens.

These three receivers will lead the Cardinals' receiving core in the season's first six games.

