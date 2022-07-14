"This will be his last season" - Colin Cowherd believes time's running out in Dallas for Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is one of the few coaches in the NFL entering the 2022 season on the hot seat. While hot-seat candidates usually aren't known until mid-season or end of the season, McCarthy is rumored to be on the hot seat with the Cowboys heading into the season.

McCarthy was hired as the head coach of the Cowboys in 2020 after they parted ways with Jason Garrett. He hasn't won a playoff game in two seasons with the team.

Colin Cowherd spoke about the Dallas head coach on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

Cowherd said:

“Mike McCarthy, when he coaches the Cowboys and butchers that clock with a Dak slide, that’s a whole different ball game, be very careful of taking the high profile job, maybe you make more and get talked about more, you’re also gonna get criticised and judged more. My outlook is by November there’ll be questions look at their schedule, it’s brutal early and Jerry Jones will let him finish this season but this will be his last season”

In two seasons with Dallas, McCarthy has an 18-15 record. In his first season with Dallas, McCarthy and America's Team finished in third place in the NFC East with an underwhelming 6-10 record. They doubled their win total this past season and finished 12-5, winning the NFC East.

They faced the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the playoffs this year and lost to them.

The Cowboys will be entering this season as favorites to win the NFC East, and as always, being America's Team, they will have high expectations.

The Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy were fined for a second-straight off-season

Another reason Mike McCarthy may be on the hot seat is that the team was fined for a second-straight off-season for physical activities.

The team was docked an OTA, and McCarthy was fined $100,000 for holding practices deemed too physical by the NFL during minicamp. Dallas will now be docked an organized team activity for the 2023 season. They were also fined for similar infractions last season.

If the Cowboys end up having another season where they underperform, they may start with a coaching change, and McCarthy could be on his way out of Dallas by the end of the year.

