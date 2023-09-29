Kirk Cousins is having a phenomenal season, but his team the Minnesota Vikings is off to a 0-3 start to the season. Many believe that the Vikings' season is over and it will be hard for them to make the playoffs.

As a result, there has been a lot of chatter about a possible trade for Cousins. Recently Colin Cowherd talked about how unappreaciated the Vikings quarterback is and deserves to play somewhere where he is loved and respected.

Here's what he said on the Herd:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So, the Vikings are 0-3. Kirk Cousins is on pace to throw for 6000 yards and 51 TDs. Cousins isn't toxic, he's never hurt, always available, always classy, always productive. He's having an unbelievable year, his career numbers are 67% completion percentage. His completion percentage is fifth all-time.

"His passer rating is seventh all-time, yards per game 10th, TD interception ratio 11th..... Kirk Cousins is Nickelback. Nobody will publicly acknowledge they love him. You never hear a guy go, I love Nickelback publicly, they sell 50 million records.

"They sell out their shows, and everybody knows the words of their songs. You've never heard a guy ever go, I love Nickelback. Cousins is going to break NFL records. Find somebody that loves him."

So far this season, Kirk Cousins has thrown for 1,075 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in three games with a passer rating of 108.2.

Although he has committed some untimely turnovers, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback is playing quite well and can elevate multiple teams' chances of making the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Kirk Cousins will be an ideal fit for the NY Jets

Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles

With Aaron Rodgers possibly sidelined for the rest of the season, the Jets are relying on Zach Wilson to take them to the promised land. However, so far with what we have seen from Wilson, it doesn't seem like he will be able to lead that team.

Cousins is an ideal fit for the Jets because he has an expiring contract and can help them become a contender. Rodgers will return next season, and until then, the Vikings quarterback can restore happiness to a franchise that is unsatisfied with Wilson's performance.

So far the Vikings haven't publicly desired to trade Kirk Cousins, but if they lose again in Week 4, things could change quickly.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda.