"Rich, getting older, single, no woman to hold you accountable" - Colin Cowherd urges Aaron Rodgers to ditch hippie life and get married

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest players and quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen. He's won four-league MVPs, is a Super-Bowl champ and MVP, has earned five All-Pro selections, and is a 10-time Pro Bowler. But throughout his remarkable NFL career, he only has one Super Bowl victory.

Analyst Colin Cowherd, one of Rodgers' biggest critics, recently spoke about him and thought the quarterback should ditch the hippie life and get married to be more focused.

Cowherd began with a description of hippies, whose way of life he did not seem to like too much:

“Lots of people have tried this psychedelic tea: They’re called hippies, burnouts and affluent white people with too much time on their hands, and nobody in their life to call out their crap. Aaron’s got no owner. No real relationship with his brother or parents, and no wife."

Cowherd then added that he liked the players he followed to be married to powerful women who could hold them accountable. The analyst narrated an incident where his own wife called him out for being passive-aggressive:

"I’m semi-serious here, but I like my athletes to be married to strong women. They call you out on [your] crap. I got into an argument with a friend not long ago and my wife told me right to my face, ‘Be a man Colin, don’t be passive aggressive.'"

Cowherd added that, like NBA star James Harden, Rodgers is getting rich, old, and single with no woman to hold him accountable:

“James Harden, Aaron Rodgers … Rich, getting older, single, no woman to hold you accountable. You look at those Super Bowls. Lot of married dudes. The Mannings are married. Brady’s married. Russell Wilson married. Big Ben was in all sorts of trouble, then he got married. Got a little heavy, didn’t work as hard, but I liked him more. Kyler Murray, this offseason, my takeaway on him a few weeks ago, dude needs to get married. Get off the video games.”

Aaron Rodgers recently opened up about taking psychedelics

Rodgers recently publicly stated that he used the psychedelic drug ayahuasca in South America before the 2020 NFL season and then again this offseason.

He credits the drug with helping his mental health and repairing many relationships with close ones. He also said that it helped him win back-to-back MVPs and that the drugs made him feel good.

Initially, some thought the league could enforce some kind of punishment on him for publicly stating that he uses psychedelic drugs. However, the league likely won't do anything because it isn't considered a banned drug in the NFL.

The Recount @therecount Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers credits his back-to-back MVPs to the psychoactive brew ayahuasca:



"I had a magical experience with the sensation of feeling 100 different hands on my body imparting a blessing of love and forgiveness for myself and gratitude for this life ..." Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers credits his back-to-back MVPs to the psychoactive brew ayahuasca:"I had a magical experience with the sensation of feeling 100 different hands on my body imparting a blessing of love and forgiveness for myself and gratitude for this life ..." https://t.co/BxJu97nIaS

It's safe to say that Rodgers knows what's best for himself, and maybe getting married would help him stay on track. But for now, the psychedelics seem to be working for him.

