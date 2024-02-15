Justin Fields has had an up and down start to his NFL career. The Bears drafted him as the 11th overall pick in 2021, in hopes of solving the long-term issues of securing a franchise quarterback.

However, Fields' tenure in Chicago has not gone as expected. Adam Schefter recently reported that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is a big fan of Justin Fields.

When discussing the Fields-Steelers fit, Colin Cowherd has cautioned the quarterback against joining Pittsburgh. Speaking on FS1's The Herd, Colin Cowherd said the Steelers do not provide what Fields requires.

"Reportedly, Mike Tomlin likes Justin Fields," Cowherd said. "I do not think this is great for Justin Fields career. I think he needs an offensive head coach. The Bears and the Steelers, there's an argument or the two most defensive driven brands in the league."

He continued:

"The Bears and the Steelers do not provide in my opinion, what Justin Fields talented but who needs lots of refinement, they don't provide what he needs… Fields with another defensive culture?. I'm sorry. The Steelers couldn't get their O-line right for six years. They can't get offensive coordinator right, there's a lot of drama with their offense, not a lot of points.”

Chicago faces major Justin Fields question heading into 2024 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears are back to square one ahead of the 2024 Draft - in search of a franchise quarterback. Justin Fields is 10-28 as a starter. The team has been awful in the past three seasons, minus the late resurgence in the 2023 NFL season due to their defense.

Justin Fields' poor show is a result of multiple factors from lack of offensive weapons around the quarterback to poor offensive schemes. Ryan Poles and the Bears, heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, will have the the first overall pick for the second consecutive season, thanks to Panthers.

The Bears will now have the chance to draft the most talented and arguably the best quarterback prospect coming out of college in a long time - Caleb Williams.

While there have been reports of Caleb Williams not wanting to get drafted in Chicago, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner's camp has refuted the rumors and have made it clear of not being anti-Chicago.

Ryan Poles will have to make a decison of whether Justin Fields will be the face of the franchise going forward or will he be moved in the offseason. Caleb is likely viewed as the favorite to get picked by the Bears as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, with Justin Fields making way for the USC star.