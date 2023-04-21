Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa recently stated that he was thinking about retiring last season. However, in the end, he came to the decision that continuing to play was the right move.

Despite Tagovailoa's commitment to playing football, many think that the player should keep his life as a priority. Colin Cowherd is worried about both the quarterback and the Dolphins as a whole. Here's what he said on his podcast:

"I think the Miami Dolphins, if Tua, has a concussion, you can't play him for a month minimum. I mean, third week of the year, September concussion, if you play them before Thanksgiving, you're going to get hammered by people."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's the one injury where the media is relentless and no company wants to get banged on by the media for 8 to 10 weeks. They don't. All right. So it's a bummer. So, I think the Dolphins are in a really tricky situation."

"Tua is a really good guy, they want to protect him, they should. Tua also needs to be protected like most pro athletes from themselves because they're all competitors and all want to play."

The Miami Dolphins were one of the best teams in the NFL when Tagovailoa was healthy, but his concussions spoiled their season. Cowherd is highlighting that if the former Alabama quarterback gets hurt again, then the franchise will be in a similar situation.

Although Tagovailoa has done everything possible to make sure those types of injuries don't happen again, nobody knows what can happen in the future.

Tua Tagovailoa is critical to the Dolphins' success

Tua Tagovailoa: New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa was able to shut down all his critics last season with his performances and the Dolphins looked like the most dangerous team in the NFL. The concussions he suffered last season were quite dangerous and due to it, the Dolphins were forced to play with Skylar Thompson as their quarterback.

His health will once again dictate the Dolphins' performances next season as Tagovailoa has built great chemistry with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Their offense is one of the best in the league, and after having added Jalen Ramsey, their defense has improved as well.

It will be interesting to see how the Dolphins fare next season as they have also signed former New York Jets quarterback Mike White to be Tua Tagovailoa's backup.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball Tua Tagovailoa threw 64% of his passes 5+ yards downfield



#1 highest rate in the NFL out of 29 QBs with over 300 attempts



when he threw 5+ yards downfield:



#1 in EPA/att

#1 in success rate

#1 in first down rate

#1 in YPA

#1 in passer rating



out of 29 QBs with over 300 att Tua Tagovailoa threw 64% of his passes 5+ yards downfield#1 highest rate in the NFL out of 29 QBs with over 300 attemptswhen he threw 5+ yards downfield:#1 in EPA/att#1 in success rate#1 in first down rate#1 in YPA#1 in passer ratingout of 29 QBs with over 300 att https://t.co/zt8YsyHtBn

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes