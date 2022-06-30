"America needs more Clarence Thomas and less Colin Kaepernick" - Trump endorsed writer continues verbal tirade against former 49ers QB on Twitter

Political commentator and author Nick Adams has never shied away from expressing his thoughts, partcularly regarding Colin Kaepernick. The 37-year-old posted a tweet on Wednesday, taking a shot at the free-agent quarterback.

The former San Francisco 49er recently had a try-out with the Las Vegas Raiders. Besides this, there has been no interest in the quarterback and his attempts to return to the NFL have been unsuccessful.

Adams, who shot to fame after former US President Donald Trump tweeted about his book, criticized the quarterback in a short tweet that read:

"America needs more Clarence Thomas and less Colin Kaepernick."

The author seems to be in agreement with US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Thomas has received a fair share of hate after he voted to overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling. This ruling means that abortion is no longer a constitutional right in the United States. In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Adams had yet another controversial opinion in support of Justice Thomas:

"Justice Clarence Thomas has saved more black lives than Black Lives Matter."

Adams has repeatedly bashed athletes who have used their stage to highlight political issues in the United States. Colin Kaepernick is one such star. The quarterback became a polarizing figure in 2016 when he knelt during the national anthem before NFL games. His protests were against the racial injustices faced by the ethnic minorities in the US.

In a tweet posted earlier, Nick Adams took a shot at the former 49er and several other athletes, posting a list of 'woke athletes'. The author controversially named the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James on the list, calling him 'LeFraud James'.

Other names mentioned were the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, US Women's Soccer star Megan Rapinoe and the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow has recently been praised for speaking out against the decision to overturn the aforementioned ruling.

Nick Adams' previous criticisms of Colin Kaepernick

Nick Adams is always happy to speak his mind. With over 21,000 tweets and counting, it should come as no surprise that this is not the first time he has mentioned Colin Kaepernick.

Here are a few of his previous thoughts and opinions on the quarterback:

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Colin Kaepernick ruined professional sports. Colin Kaepernick ruined professional sports.

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA If Colin Kaepernick is signed by an NFL team, I will not be watching. If Colin Kaepernick is signed by an NFL team, I will not be watching.

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Colin Kaepernick reportedly BOMBED his workout with the Raiders.



Could it be Tebow Time in Las Vegas? Colin Kaepernick reportedly BOMBED his workout with the Raiders.Could it be Tebow Time in Las Vegas?

The polarizing author is no doubt pleased that Kaepernick remains a free agent after his try-out with the Raiders went no further. This means he can continue to watch the sport. The former 49er has been trying to return to the NFL for several years now, however, thus far has been unsuccessful.

Las Vegas already has a talented starting quarterback in Derek Carr. If the Raiders do end up signing the 34-year-old from free agency, it will most likely be for a backup role.

Kaepernick's search for an NFL return even in a backup role will likely continue a while longer yet. Whether he will be successful in the end, and whether Adams would actually boycott the NFL, remains to be seen.

