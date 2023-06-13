Coming from two different corners of the public eye, Colin Kaepernick and Donald Trump have positioned themselves as rivals. However, an author endorsed by the former president is turning heads with comments made in response to Albert Pujols.

The former LA Angels baseball star recently compared himself to Jesus, according to a tweet posted by Nick Adams. Here's how the star put it:

"I've heard kids say they want to be just like me when they grow up. They should know I want to be just like Jesus."

The quote raises questions about what he is truly saying. Some would claim that he is stating that he wants to be legendary and above mankind. However, Pujols is a religious man. His Pujols family foundation has a message directly from the baseball star outlining his faith. Here's some of what he has posted there:

"My life’s goal is to bring glory to Jesus. My life is not mostly dedicated to the Lord, it is 100% committed to Jesus Christ and His will. God has given me the ability to succeed in the game of baseball. But baseball is not the end; baseball is the means by which my wife, Dee Dee, and I glorify God."

Nick Adams endorsed the messaging of Albert Pujols over that of Colin Kaepernick, simply stating "More Pujols, less Kaepernick." The call for more Jesus talk from athletes is distinctly on-brand for someone endorsed by Donald Trump, a member of the Republican party.

Colin Kaepernick is running out of time for an NFL return

Since his final NFL season in 2016, Colin Kaepernick has been campaigning for another chance in the league. However, his attempts have fallen on the deaf ears of general managers across the league.

This season, the former 49ers quarterback will be 36 years old and the door appears to be closing on his chances of playing again.

Considering the quarterback's brand of mobile-first play, some would argue that he is well past his prime years already. One only needs to point to Cam Newton or Russell Wilson as proof that mobile, scrambling quarterbacks don't age as well as pocket passers like Peyton Manning or Tom Brady.

Will Colin Kaepernick sneak back into the league for one last run, or has the sun truly set for him?

