"Soldiers died fighting for our freedom not cops. Why disrespect them?" - Colin Kaepernick taking the knee did not sit well with NY hip-hop legend Fat Joe

Irrespective of one's opinion, Colin Kaepernick and his protests are difficult to overlook. While this appeals to some, it irk others.

Kaepernick first took a knee during a 2016 game. He would go on to become increasingly vocal about his beliefs. However, Fat Joe (along with a few others) remained apprehensive about Kaepernick and his stance. The hip-hop legend, who has established himself in the industry with several hits, seldom shies away from voicing his views.

After Colin Kaepernick's kneeling sparked debate, Joey Crack commented with a now-deleted tweet. The comment was made on September 9, 2016, shortly after the former San Francisco 49ers star started his silent protest during the national anthem.

"Having thout about it, I ain't with protesting the #NationalAnthem. Soldiers died fighting 4 our freedom not cops. Why disrepsected them?" said Joe.

Though the tweet was promptly deleted, fans had already noticed, especially with Kaepernick drawing attention. In fact, several other celebrities and players followed suit and spoke up.

Certain people agreed with what the 52-year-old singer said. Although Fat Joe spoke out regarding the national anthem and soldiers, others narrowed down even more and focused on the American flag.

How has Colin Kaepernick continued to speak up?

Kaepernick has been an activist for years.

From interviews to posts to a documentary, his priorities are clear. Even though he last played in 2017, the impact has been longlasting.

The new documentary, "Kaepernick & America", explores the former 49ers quarterback's personal awakening. It explores his upbringing as a bi-racial adoptee who was raised by white parents. It was directed by Tommy Walker and Ross Hockrow. It also features many athletes and personalities who had a front row seat to it all.

Unfortunately, the journey hasn't been a smooth ride for Colin Kaepernick. The NFL icon never ended up signing with another team, with most deals falling through. Even if one can speak of his stats and overall performance, the protests during the 2016 did hamper Kaepernick's career.

He went 1-11 as a starter in 2016, along with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. Following the 49ers performance that season, Kaepernick opted out and was a free agent. Furthermore, the league also settled a collusion case against him in 2019.

That being said, Colin Kaepernick recently welcomed his first child into the world with girlfriend Nessa Diab. Kaepernick and Diab were all smiles in their first photo as parents.

