Colin Kaepernick set to be awarded honorary degree from HBCU Morgan State University

Colin Kaepernick is to receive an honorary degree from HBCU Morgan State University during the upcoming Spring Commencement. Morgan State University is in Baltimore, Maryland and is the largest of the HBCUs in the state. The university released a statement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 indicating that Kaepernick will receive honorary degrees with regards to social justice and African American experiences.

Filmmaker David E. Talbert and advocate David Burton, alumni of the university, will also be receiving the award as well. The university’s statement detailed its award for the three honorees and the reasons it chose the trio.

University President David Wilson also explained the school’s decision:

“Leadership, integrity, innovation, diversity, excellence and respect are more than just words that appear on the flags that adorn our campus, or words that we utter casually when reciting our core values, they represent the embodiment of who we are and what a Morgan graduate stands for."

He continued:

"We have assembled a trio of diverse voices who have bravely stood and kneeled for the betterment and advancement of the voiceless, the marginalized and the disenfranchised.”

Wilson also added that the three honorees were the school’s top choices:

“We are absolutely thrilled to bestow honorary degrees to David E. Talbert, David Burton and Colin Kaepernick for their individual, and collective, contributions to the progression of the Black narrative and pursuit of excellence.”

Colin Kaepernick is not ready to give up on playing in the NFL

Ever since he sparked controversy for kneeling in protest of police brutality during the national anthem in 2016, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback insists that he is not ready to hang up his cleats.

Although it's been almost six years since he’s played in the league, the 34-year-old still dreams of a comeback.

During an appearance on “I Am Athlete” podcast, Kaepernick revealed that he believes he can still play at a high level:

“What you saw here, that’s five years of training behind the scenes to make sure I’m ready and stay ready at the highest level. You don’t do that if you, if you don’t have a passion and you don’t believe you’re gonna find a way on that field.”

He also told the hosts, former NFL players Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson, and Adam Jones, that he hopes all 32 NFL teams will look past the past controversies and give him another shot. We will have to wait and see if they can.

