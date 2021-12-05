"Make him throw out of a coffin" - Colts coach had a ruthless strategy to slow down Tom Brady 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is defying father time at age 44 by still being one of the best players at his position. In football years, he is an old man who plays like he is half his age. One of the best ways to stop the 14-time Pro Bowl quarterback is by getting pressure into his face. However, a Colts positional coach had a strategy to make him throw out of an interesting position.

Colts coach with an interesting approach

As the Indianapolis Colts prepared to face the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium, it was clear what the objective was for Colts defensive line coach Brian Baker:

"What's the most important thing? Hit this guy! Make him get up to see completions. Hit this guy -- hit this guy! Pressure in his face first, collapse on the sides. Make him throw out of a coffin -- make him think he's back in his hyperbaric chamber thing that he sleeps in."

Baker is in his second season with the Colts as their defensive line coach. He has 37 years of coaching experience, 20 of those years in the NFL. He was a vital part of the Colts getting into the playoffs last year with an 11-5 record in the regular season. The Colts went on to lose in the Wild Card round to the Buffalo Bills.

Back to their game against the Buccaneers, the Colts defensive line was able to reach Brady because of players like All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Buckner had a tackle for loss with a quarterback hit and a pass defended. Rookie defensive end Kwity Paye got a sack on Brady in the third quarter of the contest. The Buccaneers won the game 38-31 as Brady threw for 226 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Tom Brady has nine straight wins against Colts

Brady won his ninth straight game versus the Colts in Week 12 and won game number 238 overall in his career. Overall, the quarterback is 12-3 against Indianapolis with a passer rating of 101.4 with 3,979 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Brady has at least a .500 record versus every team in the NFL except for the Seattle Seahawks as he is 1-2 against Seattle.

