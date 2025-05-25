“Colts fans would want to see me crash” - Tom Brady throws playful jab as NFL GOAT goes full throttle with Jimmie Johnson at Indy 500 

Tom Brady cracked a joke, saying Indianapolis Colts fans want to witness him crash. It came while he was visiting the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl winner who now serves as a football analyst for FOX Sports. Jimmie Johnson is the seven-time NASCAR champion driver of the ceremonial two-seater IndyCar. The two legends shared the pre-race celebration of the 109th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

The remark was made during the coverage of FOX Sports for the run-up to the Indianapolis 500 race. Brady commented as he geared up to ride in the "The Fastest Seat in Sports" ceremonial lap. The IndyCar on FOX social media account caught his lighthearted remark for the local fan base.

"I'm sure a lot of the Indianapolis Colts fans would want to see me crash at some point here today," Brady said.

Brady's forecast was correct when he stepped onto the stage during pre-race activities. Colts supporters served up deafening boos as the ex-quarterback made an appearance in his racing gear. Brady accepted the unfriendly welcome with dignity, waving to the audience and giving a thumbs-up sign.

Seven-time champion Tom Brady comes together for a historic Indy 500 moment

IndyCar: The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Imagn

Jimmie Johnson was looking forward to sharing the ceremonial ride with another seven-time champion: Tom Brady. The NASCAR legend complimented the environment at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"There is an energy and excitement around the 500 that is unlike anything I have experienced before," Johnson said on Sunday, via FOX Sports. "I'm honored to come back and to be able to share this moment with another seven-time champion."

It was the first time since 2019 that the ceremonial lap occurred at the Indy 500. FOX Sports brought Tom Brady to Indianapolis as part of their first-time broadcast of the race. The network's highest-paid star joined the tradition that usually involves celebrities riding with professional drivers around the iconic oval track.

Brady soon accompanied Johnson on a trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, to the Coca-Cola 600, where Johnson was to make his 700th NASCAR start.

