The NFL is always looking at ways to get its brand all over the world, and games in Europe have become popular. And with the Indianapolis Colts set to venture to Germany to play, Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay is thrilled.

With games already being played in England and now Germany, there is a sense that the league could move to a more permanent arrangement.

On "The Pat McAfee Show," Irsay said that eventually the NFL could have an entire division in Europe:

“We wanted to be involved in the European pick, and Frankfurt is great. … We are really excited to play in Germany," Irsay said. "I believe we can have a division in Europe. … They would schedule it where you make it so they can have x amount of games in the States, and then back to their home base.

"And they would probably have two bases, one in Europe and one in America, and it would definitely work. See it’s not going to happen quickly. But certainly in the next 25 years, no question, we can have a division over in Europe and it's very popular.”

An NFL division is Europe? That seems like a big thing to pull off. If the NFL has the mindset and willingness to make it happen, then there might just be another division based in Europe.

Jim Irsay and Colts hoping for better 2023 season

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts had it tough in 2022 as they continue to rebuild the team. A 4-12-1 record saw Frank Reich relieved of his duties before Jeff Saturday finished the season. Shane Steichen, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles, now takes over.

He has quarterback Anthony Richardson to work with this offseason, and the Colts have some weapons to put around him. Jonathan Taylor as the star back, receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Breshad Perriman and Alec Pierce and young tight end Mo Alie-Cox.

It's not certain that Richardson will be the starter come Week 1 for Jim Irsay's Colts, but it feels like things are trending that way. Sam Ehlinger had his chance last season and didn't take it, so Richardson feels like the right move at this time.

