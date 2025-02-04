Comedian Bill Burr proposes 47-person therapy circle for Browns' #1 overall draft busts

The Cleveland Browns have a terrible track record when it comes to first-round draft picks. While the expectations of picking some of college football's finest players are usually beneficial for NFL teams, Cleveland has had a difficult time with their previous first-overall picks.

Comedian Bill Burr was a guest on Julian Edelman's "Games with Names" podcast. He joked that all of Cleveland's former first-overall picks should have a therapy group where they commiserate over the team ruining their football careers.

“They should get all of these guys together to sit around a 47-person round table," Burr said on Monday. "And it’s just called I was drafted No. 1 overall by the Browns. And you talk about all the success you had at all levels leading up to that and you went to the Browns. And nobody blocked. And now, for the rest of your life, you go into a Dick’s Sporting Goods, and some man-titted fat f**k gets to say you sucked.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

While Burr was critical of Cleveland's former draft picks, he did note that he is a big fan of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Former Browns first overall pick Myles Garrett requests trade

Comedian Bill Burr's comments about Cleveland's former first overall picks come just hours after defensive end Myles Garrett requested a trade from the Browns. Garrett, drafted by Cleveland with the first overall selection in 2017, wants to compete on the biggest stage and win a championship.

Garrett's request also came less than 24 hours after he represented Cleveland in the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida.

"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent," Garrett said. "The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

Expand Tweet

Garrett is currently under contract through the 2026 NFL season on a five-year deal worth $125 million. A trade will have to include at least one, if not two first-round draft picks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.