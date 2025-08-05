Comedian Jeff Ross trashes Tom Brady’s divorce from Gisele Bündchen while revisiting Netflix roast experience

Comedian Jeff Ross built his name by setting Hollywood legends on comedic fire. However, when one of his boldest roastees, NFL icon Tom Brady, publicly retracted his participation from his show, Ross didn’t hold back.
Ross addressed Brady’s post-roast remorse in May, taking a jab at the former quarterback’s shifting stance.
Brady originally embraced the idea of being ridiculed on Netflix’s high-profile roast special in 2024. He revealed that the experience left his family, particularly his children, emotionally rattled.
"I didn't realize you could lose half your sense of humor in a divorce," Ross said, via Page Six. "Above that, beyond that, the guy deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for taking the hits for three hours so the rest of us can forget our problems."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Brady’s initial enthusiasm was reportedly unwavering. According to Ross, who cohosted with Kevin Hart, the quarterback texted him before the roast with a confident “No fear. This is what we do.”
Ross recalled on "The Howard Stern Show" in June that Brady defended edgy humor and called out society’s growing hypersensitivity.
Tom Brady's family concerns changed his perspective on roast participation
Once the jokes, many of which zeroed in on his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen, aired to a global audience, Tom Brady’s tune changed.
In a follow-up interview, the seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted that he underestimated the emotional toll on his children.
"I loved when the jokes were about me," Brady said in May, via "The Pivot" podcast. "I thought they were so fun. I didn't like the way it affected my kids."
He called it "the hardest part" and said he wouldn't participate again because of how it affected "the people I care about the most."
The Netflix special wasn’t a casual project. Jeff Ross said it was in the works for years. The idea sparked after he noticed Brady viewed his Instagram stories around the time of the 2021 Super Bowl.
That eventually led to a formal pitch, negotiations with agents and an agreement to move forward once Brady retired from the NFL. However, the road to production was anything but smooth.
First came Brady’s brief retirement in 2022, which he then reversed.
Then came the real storm: a highly scrutinized divorce from Bündchen after 13 years of marriage. Ross added that the timing didn’t feel right, so the project was delayed again.
"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension