  "Comes to QB meetings": Brian Daboll weighs in on Malik Nabers going extra mile to build trust with Russell Wilson

"Comes to QB meetings": Brian Daboll weighs in on Malik Nabers going extra mile to build trust with Russell Wilson

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 28, 2025 16:56 GMT
Malik Nabers x Russell Wilson collage
Brian Daboll weighs in on Malik Nabers going extra mile to build trust with Russell Wilson

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is seeing early signs of a budding partnership between his newly acquired quarterback, Russell Wilson, and second-year wide receiver Malik Nabers.

In an appearance on "Up & Adams" on Monday, Daboll said that Nabers has gone out of his way to sit in on quarterback meetings voluntarily. For a player already pegged as the future of the Giants' offense, it’s a glimpse into how seriously he’s approaching year two.

"They communicate a lot. Nabers will come into the quarterback meetings and just sit in there on his own and kind of listen to how the quarterback coaches is teaching things. It's a very good open dialogue. You know, hopefully it's dynamic," Daboll said.
also-read-trending Trending
For Malik Nabers, who arrived in New York as a first-round pick in 2024 and instantly became the team’s most explosive weapon, Wilson brings more than just experience; he brings mentorship and a little nostalgia.

The LSU product has admitted he grew up watching Wilson’s Seahawks, particularly during their Super Bowl run (per Clutchpoints). But even then, Nabers gravitated toward the Legion of Boom. Back then, he saw Wilson as the quarterback trying to crack the code against defenses like the one he idolized; now, he’s catching passes from him.

Russell Wilson sees all-time potential in Giants receiver Malik Nabers

NFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Russell Wilson and Malik Nabers' connection has already flashed in training camp. Last week, Wilson found Nabers on a deep shot down the left sideline, a 50-yard touchdown that reportedly had the sideline buzzing.

"He wants to be an all-time great and he's got the ability to do it. And it's my job to help him get there," Wilson said, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Wilson, now in his first season with the Giants after a rocky stretch in Denver, has emphasized Malik Nabers’ consistency and love for the game. The two even share neighboring lockers at the team facility.

"I just love how he works," Wilson said, per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. "A lot of times, you get talented guys, and their work ethic is super high, but can they keep it consistent? That's what you're always looking for, and I think his consistency and his love for the game... we're excited to work together."

After back-to-back losing seasons and persistent questions under center, the Giants are banking on more than a veteran quarterback fix. Their first test? A Week 1 road showdown against the Washington Commanders on September 7.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

