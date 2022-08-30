Commanders' Brian Robinson provides encouraging message for fans after getting shot multiple times during attempted carjacking

In news that rocked the NFL world, Commanders' rookie running back Brian Robinson was reportedly shot multiple times on Sunday evening during a an attempted carjacking in Washington DC.

Police reported the shooting in the northeast section of the city and are now on the lookout for two possible suspects. The 23-year-old Alabama product was escorted to a hospital where he is now being treated for "non-life-threatening injuries."

Commanders HC Ron Rivera reached the hospital as soon as he could, where he was accompanied there by team owners Tanya and Dan Snyder, president Jason Wright, team physician Dr. Anthony Casolaro and clinical psychologist Dr. Barbara Roberts. Rivera later tweeted that the running back was "in good spirits" and wanted to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support.

Ron Rivera @RiverboatRonHC I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.

In what comes as more encouraging news, reports suggested that the rookie running back sensation's surgery went well. Robinson even posted an Instagram story to let fans know that he was doing okay and recuperating from his injuries.

No timetable has yet been set on when Robinson could possibly return, but NFL fans will hope to see the young stud in action very soon.

Antonio Gibson set to take over starting back role following Brian Robinson's absence

Antonio Gibson had a solid year as the Commanders' starting back last season, registering over 1,000 rushing yards. But Robinson's performances in the preseason and training camp prompted many to believe that it was the rookie's turn to take over the reigns.

As per a report by Pro Football Talk, the Alabama product thoroughly outplayed Gibson during training camp and was rumored to have relegated the latter to the role of starting kick returner.

The shocking turn of events, though, will likely see the 98th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft missing some game time at the start of the upcoming season. With the rookie now temporarily out of the picture, Gibson will once again be the Commanders' go-to player when it comes to running the rock.

