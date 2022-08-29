Commanders RB Brian Robinson hospitalized after being shot multiple times in possible robbery attempt

In a shocking development, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was reportedly shot multiple times on Sunday evening during a possible attempted robbery or carjacking in the national capital.

The 23-year-old former Alabama player was promptly taken to the hospital where he is now being treated for "non-life-threatening injuries." Washington DC police reported a shooting in the northeast section of the city on Sunday evening. The police are now on the lookout for two possible suspects. Robinson has reportedly suffered two “gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.”

Ron Rivera @RiverboatRonHC I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best. I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.

According to a Commanders spokesman, co-owners Tanya and Dan Snyder, president Jason Wright, coach Ron Rivera, team physician Dr. Anthony Casolaro and clinical psychologist Dr. Barbara Roberts all visited the hospital to check on their star running back.

Robinson, who was drafted with 98th overall pick by the franchise, quickly made a name for himself at camp as he emerged as the team's primary early-down back. The running back even traveled with the team for their final preseason fixture against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night but did not play a down.

Robinson is now being monitored by doctors and is stable. Preliminary reports suggest that he should hopefully make a full recovery in due time. The suspects, in the meantime, remain at large.

Antonio Gibson now firm favorite to be Commanders RB1 following Robinson's shooting

The Washington Commanders had a big decision to make in terms of their starting running back for the 2022 NFL season. While on the one hand they had the tried-and-tested option in Antonio Gibson, Robinson's impressive preseason form had many rooting for him to take over as the team's RB1.

As per a report by Pro Football Talk, Robinson outplayed Gibson during training camp and was rumored to have relegated the latter to the role of starting kick returner.

All that though has now been put on hold due to the horrifying shooting incident. With no set time-table being announced for Robinson's recovery, it looks like Gibson will once again be the Commanders' go-to player when it comes to running the rock.

