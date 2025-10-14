Commanders fan Kevin Durant makes feelings known on Jayden Daniels after Washington's loss to Caleb Williams-led Bears

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders were on track to win their Monday night showdown against the Chicago Bears. However, things took an unexpected turn before the final whistle. Placekicker Jake Moody's 38-yard field goal in the dying seconds helped Ben Johnson's team snatch the win from the clutches of Daniels' team.

Ad

After the game, two-time NBA champion and diehard Commanders fan, Kevin Durant, came forward to share his thoughts about the result. In a tweet on X, he shared some encouraging words for Daniels and his team.

"Every time 5 throw a deep ball, I think it's a bucket. Pause. Here we go Manders."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Every time 5 throw a deep ball, I think it’s a bucket. Pause. Here we go Manders

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Bears took an early lead in the game thanks to two field goals by Jake Moody in the first quarter. Caleb Williams followed suit and scored a rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Jayden Daniels then minimized the deficit to 13-6 after he found WR Chris Moore with a 22-yard passing touchdown.

At halftime, Ben Johnson's team had a 13-7 lead. However, the second half started in favor of the Washington Commanders. Jayden Daniels found two more passing touchdowns while Matt Gay scored a 53-yard field goal. With just ten minutes left in the game, they had a 24-16 lead over the Bears.

Ad

However, Caleb Williams then gave his team a fighting chance in the fourth quarter. He found D'Andre Swift with a 55-yard passing TD to make the score 24-22. Jayden Daniels fumbled the ball on a third-and-one play that gave the Bears a glimmer of hope. This helped set up Jake Moody's field goal, which secured the win by just one point (25-24).

Daniels ended the night completing 19 of the 26 passes he attempted for 211 yards and three passing touchdowns.

Ad

Skip Bayless flames Jayden Daniels for the costly mistake that led to the Commanders losing to the Bears

After the end of this Monday night showdown, Skip Bayless called out the Commanders quarterback for fumbling the ball in the fourth quarter.

On X, he highlighted how the quarterback was on track to secure his fourth win of the season with the team. However, the fumble from Daniels and the recovery by Bears CB Nahshon Wright flipped the script completely.

Ad

"Jayden Daniels went from beating the Bears with a last-second miracle to losing to the Bears because of a late slippery mistake," Bayless tweeted.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Jayden Daniels went from beating the Bears with a last-second miracle to losing to the Bears because of a late slippery mistake.

The Washington Commanders are next scheduled to take on the Dallas Cowboys. The game will be played on Oct.19 and will be broadcast on FOX at 4:25 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.