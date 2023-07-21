It is official: The Washington Commanders are no longer Dan Snyder's team, and their fans are celebrating.

On Thursday, the NFL finally announced that the board of owners had unanimously voted to allow a consortium led by DC area native Josh Harris to acquire the US capital's premier football franchise for a record-breaking $6.05 billion. League commissioner Roger Goodell stated:

"Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners. Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well."

But that was not the only significant development to come out of the Commanders camp. The league also fined Snyder $60 million at the conclusion of a 17-month investigation into various acts of professional and personal misconduct he had committed during his tenure as owner.

The team's fans rejoiced on Reddit:

"THE BAD MAN IS GONE"

Even fans of rival teams joined in:

Josh Harris promises to build a winning culture as Washington Commanders' new owner

Under Dan Snyder's ownership, the Washington Commanders were known for two things: a toxic working environment enabled by his actions, whether direct or indirect; and poor on-field product, with only two playoff wins in five appearances, and none after 2005. They were also notorious for disastrous free agent signings like Albert Haynesworth.

As the figurehead of the new ownership group, however, Josh Harris wants to eliminate all that and herald a new and much more successful era of DC football. At his introductory press conference as the Commanders' primary owner, he said:

"I feel an awesome responsibility to the city of Washington. I know what I've got to do. It comes down to winning. It's on me and on our ownership group to deliver. That's what we're going to do.

"This franchise is part of who I am. But being a fan is not enough. To be successful, we need to win championships, create a positive impact on the community and create incredible memories for our fan base much like I had as a youth growing up in Washington."

