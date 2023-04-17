"Bittersweet" - Commanders HC Ron Rivera admits Dan Snyder's $6.05BN exit is a good idea

Dan Snyder's time as owner of the Washington Commanders is nearing its end, with Josh Harris reportedly stepping in to helm the team. According to Sports Illustrated, head coach Ron Rivera reacted to the news with mixed feelings. He was clear about being sad about Snyder's departure but also revealed that part of him is ready to be done with the owner. Here's how he put it:

“So, for me, it’s a little bittersweet. Because I understand it. I understand what happens, what it means to people, how it affects people, the impact on the organization itself. Those are all things that I’ve kind of had to go through in my own mind."

He continued, only explaining the sad part of his apparent mixed feelings in regard to Snyder:

"And, again, not to disrespect or downplay what all these other people have gone through, it’s just that the guy that I’ve dealt with is a different person to me... He’s really helped me. When I got sick, he was there, and helped me and my family. My mother passed away recently; he was there to help me out, getting back to the funeral and being there for my dad."

Lastly, he used the keyword "bittersweet" once again:

"So that’s the guy I know. And that’s why when people ask me, How do you feel about this? That’s what I say; it’s bittersweet. ’Cause again, this is the guy that’s been nice to me. He’s been there. So that’s hard for me.”

Ron Rivera prepares to enter a new era without Dan Snyder

Ron Rivera at Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions

2023 is shaping up to be the first time the head coach hasn't had to answer to him since 2019. However, it won't be the first time he's had to navigate an ownership swap. Near the end of his time in Carolina, the head coach saw the transfer of Jerry Richardson to David Tepper in 2018.

Including the Panthers and Broncos, all three teams have changed ownership since 2018. Between the Broncos, Panthers, and Commanders, Rivera will be a part of two sales. The Broncos also faced the head coach in what has proven to be one of the most important events in the team's history in Super Bowl 50.

Rivera lasted two seasons under the new Tepper regime. Will the head coach last longer under the next owner of the Commanders?

