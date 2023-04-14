Where does Commanders’ $6.05BN sale rank among top US sports franchise sales of all time? 

The sale of the Washington Commanders is close to becoming official, but the numbers are already out. A group led by Josh Harris and Magic Johnson will reportedly acquire the franchise from owner Dan Snyder for $6.05 billion, which will be the highest-ever price for a sports franchise sale.

The deal needs approval from the NFL and has not been signed just yet, but the parties have reached a deal. Harris is also the owner of the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA and the New Jersey Devils in the NHL - he's also a minority owner in the Pittsburgh Steelers and needs to sell his stake before fully purchasing the Commanders.

The sale ends more than two decades of suffering for Washington fans, who saw the franchise move downhill under Snyder's ownership. The 24 years of his tenure as owner were filled with controversies and scandals, but not much success on the field.

Snyder bought the franchise for $800 million in 1999 and will sell for $6 billion, which presents a fantastic profit. He was reportedly looking for $7 billion but no bidders were willing to match his asking price.

Why is Dan Snyder selling the Washington Commanders?

It's clear to everybody that this is the best thing to do. Not only have the Commanders been embroiled in many controversies, but fans have also wanted him gone for a long time due to their lack of success on the field.

Fans were hoping to see the day Dan Snyder was gone. It has come.

Accusations range from a toxic workplace to sexual misconduct regarding the team's cheerleaders. There's also an investigation regarding financial improprieties that sparked outrage among other owners. Misleading reports saw the team retain almost $5 million in 2016 from 2,000 season ticket holders.

Selling the team will see Snyder walk away with billions to his name, while the team and league can move on without more persistent problems. It is arguably the best decision for all interested parties involved in the blockbuster deal.

Perhaps more importantly, a storied franchise such as the Commanders could see many improvements off the field, taking Washington back to the league's spotlight after so much time away from the best.

