Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder hiring private investigation team to look into allegations made by former cheerleader

The allegations of misconduct against Washington Commanders team owner Dan Snyder just keep coming. Although the team has a new name and identity, what happened in the past is still very relevant and not going away anytime soon.

Last week, another allegation of misconduct against the team owner was stated in a U.S. House roundtable discussion. This is the second former Washington cheerleader to come forward (the third accuser's identity has remained private).

Former cheerleader Tiffani Johnston recalled the acts of alleged misconduct against Snyder at the roundtable last week. She is accusing Snyder of touching her leg during a work dinner and trying to convince her to get in his limo afterwards.

In response to these allegations, Dan Snyder announced on Wednesday morning that he had hired his own team to conduct an investigation.

Snyder and the Washington franchise have hired Pallas Global Group, with the investigation being led by former U.S. Attorney Debra Wong Yang and under supervision by Bonnie Jonas and Tiffany Moller.

In the Commanders' official statement, they said they are committed to a thorough investigation and will report their findings:

"The Team is committed to a thorough and independent investigation of Ms. Johnston's allegation, and pledges full cooperation with the investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, Ms. Yang will report her findings to Pallas Global Group, and those findings will be released to the public."-official team statement

Could Dan Snyder be forced to sell the Washington Commanders?

Daniel Snyder, owner of the Washington Commanders

As six former employees spoke about their experiences working with the now-newly named Washington Commanders football team and their interactions with team owner Dan Snyder, many are wondering what will happen next.

Adam Schefter reported that Commanders owner Dan Snyder is hiring an independent investigative team, led by former Asst. U.S. Attorneys Bonnie Jonas and Tiffany Moller of Pallas Global Group LLC, to look into allegations made last week by Tiffani Johnston during her time with the team.

Serious allegations from former employees, including cheerleaders, have accused the team owner and the organization of misconduct and fostering a toxic work culture. The NFL has said it is investigating, but still no real findings have been reported.

The firing of Las Vegas Raiders former head coach Jon Gruden and the emails that he sent with members of the Washington franchise were all discovered due to this investigation. While Gruden was dismissed from his position, Dan Snyder is still the owner of the team.

There have even been reports that Snyder has tampered with witnesses in the past and many fear that could happen again.

For context, Johnston told Congress Snyder sexually harassed & touched her without consent, & she hadn't come forward before for fear of retaliation. Congress then released a document showing NFL may need Snyder's consent to release findings of its investigation.

With additional accusations coming against Dan Snyder solely, one could imagine that he may be forced to sell the team. The steps the NFL could take are unclear, but this most recent investigation, if done thoroughly, could possibly be the end for Snyder as owner of the organization.

