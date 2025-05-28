Commanders QB Jayden Daniels hails mother Regina as "GOAT" on her birthday

Jayden Daniels celebrated his mother, Regina Jackson, on her birthday on Wednesday. The Washington Commanders quarterback shared a sweet birthday message in a post on his Instagram Story.
In the video, Daniels walked up to his mom on the sidelines ahead of a game during his rookie season in 2024.
"Happy g day to the goat herself," Daniels captioned the story.
Regina is instrumental in her son's career and acts as his manager for all business ventures. She ensures that Daniels makes the right decisions and financial moves when it comes to his newfound fame and fortune in his NFL career.
Jayden Daniels' mom Regina wished NFL draft prospects 'good luck' ahead of draft day
Jayden Daniels played two seasons at LSU after transferring from Arizona State, where he spent his first three years of college. After throwing for a career-high 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns, he was named the Heisman Trophy winner and was seen as a first-round draft pick.
The Washington Commanders selected Daniels with the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
His mother, Regina Jackson, knows all too well the emotions and stress that occur as the NFL draft approaches. On the first day of the 2025 draft, she shared a throwback photo of their family on the first night of the 2024 draft.
"#TBT The day we got the call. This changed his life forever. Good luck to everyone today. #nfldraft #draftday #draft," Regina wrote.
Daniels was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2024. The quarterback led the Commanders to a 12-5 record and an appearance in the NFC title game.
