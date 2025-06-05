Commanders' Terry McLaurin expresses frustration after abruptly leaving minicamp over contract dispute

All-Pro receiver Terry McLaurin's abrupt exit from Washington's voluntary workouts was because of his growing impatience with contract extension talks, as per Jordan Schultz.

McLaurin anchors Washington's receiving corps after six seasons with the franchise. On Thursday, according to Schultz, citing multiple team sources, detailed McLaurin's unexpected departure from team facilities after initially participating in workouts. Schultz wrote:

"Sources: Commanders All-Pro WR Terry McLaurin has made it clear to the team that he's frustrated with the lack of progress on a long-term deal. As I previously reported, McLaurin unexpectedly left voluntary workouts after initially attending, and it remains to be seen whether he'll report for mandatory minicamp."

Jordan Schultz @@Schultz_Report Sources: #Commanders All-Pro WR Terry McLaurin has made it clear to the team that he’s frustrated with the lack of progress on a long-term deal. As I previously reported, McLaurin unexpectedly left voluntary workouts after initially attending, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll report for mandatory minicamp. McLaurin is entering the final year of his contract. Talks have been minimal. https://x.com/Schultz_Report/status/1930655898872971685

Schultz added that contract discussions between both sides have been "minimal" despite McLaurin's stellar 2024 season.

Ever since Washington selected him in the third round (76th pick) of the 2019 NFL Draft, McLaurin has been the offense’s anchor. He caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, earning second-team All-Pro honors. Those numbers translated into a breakthrough campaign for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who leaned on McLaurin’s dependability on the way to the NFC Championship Game.

Market value can create complicated negotiations for Terry McLaurin and the Commanders

Behind Terry McLaurin’s demand for a new deal lies a sterling résumé: beginning in 2020, he never dipped below 1,000 receiving yards in a single year. Over five consecutive campaigns, he compiled a total of 6,379 yards and found the end zone 38 times.

Financially, McLaurin’s existing contract — a three-year pact inked in 2022 — pays him $19.65 million in 2025. That figure now looks modest compared to the fireworks in the wide receiver market.

DK Metcalf agreed to a deal in Pittsburgh worth $33 million per season, with roughly $60 million guaranteed. Spotrac analyst Michael Ginnitti has publicly estimated that McLaurin, on today’s market, should be in line for something around a three-year, $100 million extension, including $60 million in guarantees.

Adding to the pressure on both sides is Washington’s offseason acquisition of Deebo Samuel. Washington traded for the veteran pass-catcher after Samuel requested his departure from the 49ers, pairing him alongside McLaurin as the team’s top two outside threats.

While having two proven veterans offers flexibility — offenses can juggle empty‐set formations, layered route concepts, and open up the field — it also raises questions about how targets will be split.

