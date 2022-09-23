"We know him to be a very decent man" - Footwear company defends Brett Favre despite brands backing away over alleged $70m welfare fraud

Brett Favre has been linked to a welfare fraud involving millions of dollars and consequently, his image is taking a major hit. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback recently lost two endorsements over the scandal: Odyssey Health and Hallow. However, one company is sticking with the Pro Football Hall of Famer as their spokesperson. Copper Fit released a statement in support of Favre, saying:

“Copper Fit has worked with Brett Favre for nearly nine years. He has always acted honorably, and we know him to be a very decent man. To our knowledge, he was cleared of any wrong-doing two years ago. We are confident that will be the case in the civil suit.”

The quarterback has been a brand ambassador for the compression sleeve company since 2014. He is still seen on the company's website and on television commercials. Favre and former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant's text messages recently came to light. The two were discussing around $5 million of monies issued to the Department of Human Services.

Favre wanted to use the funds to construct a new volleyball stadium at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi. It is also where his daughter, Breleigh, played volleyball collegiately. The FBI recently questioned the quarterback for his role in the scandal.

Status of other companies regarding Brett Favre

Brett Favre - SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

The former Packers quarterback has a show on SiriusXM NFL Radio that has been continually promoted as of late. Per the SiriusXM app, Sept.13 was his last appearance on the show “SiriusXM Blitz” His status with SiriusXM remains unknown at the moment.

He is also an NFL analyst for the the NFL-focused website, 33rd Team, which started earlier this year. Former New York Jets general manager, analyst and 33rd team co-founder Mike Tannenbaum is yet to comment on Favre's status with the company.

All things considered, this welfare scandal will not go away and something from his past is coming back as well. Actress and comedian Jenn Sterger was involved in a sexting scandal while the quarterback was with the Jets. He sent Sterger (who was a gameday host for the team at the time) sexually explicit texts.

We'll see what else comes out regarding the welfare scandal as companies are deciding his fate and post-NFL career.

