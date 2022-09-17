Jenn Sterger relives Brett Favre nightmare amid $5 million welfare scandal

Brett Favre and his legacy have taken a hit over the last year with the multi-million dollar welfare scandal. Through leaked text messages, it has been alleged that the former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant and Favre siphoned off funds meant for the welfare of impoverished sections of the society.

Both parties took nearly $5 million to construct a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, where Favre's daughter used to play the game. They used taxpayer funds to build this facility.

Jenn Sterger, the former gameday host for the New York Jets, finds it interesting that its only now that people are starting to doubt the moral rectitude of Favre. She said:

"Oh.. NOWWWWW he gets in trouble for inappropriate texts."

Back in 2008, when Favre was with the Jets, she accused him of sending her inappropriate photos via text messages.

Jennifer Sterger @jennifersterger Adam Ganucheau @GanucheauAdam



Nancy New: Nah. Oh yeah, the governor is fully on board!



five years later:



mississippitoday.org/2022/09/13/phi… Brett Favre: Will the media find out that we're using welfare funds intended to help the poorest residents of America's poorest state to build a volleyball center?Nancy New: Nah. Oh yeah, the governor is fully on board! @ayewolfe five years later: Brett Favre: Will the media find out that we're using welfare funds intended to help the poorest residents of America's poorest state to build a volleyball center?Nancy New: Nah. Oh yeah, the governor is fully on board!@ayewolfe five years later: mississippitoday.org/2022/09/13/phi… https://t.co/wo3QuIYXaY Oh.. NOWWWWW he gets in trouble for inappropriate texts. twitter.com/GanucheauAdam/… Oh.. NOWWWWW he gets in trouble for inappropriate texts. twitter.com/GanucheauAdam/… https://t.co/p1U47rzWFg

The league opened an investigation into the incident in 2010. Even though they never found him guilty of breaching their personal conduct policy, they did fine him $50K for failing to cooperate with the NFL's investigation.

The quarterback played just one season with the Jets, playing his final two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Jenn Sterger and Brett Favre's Impact on her career

Former Jets gameday host turned comedian and actress Jenn Sterger. Source: The Spun

Jen Sterger also said that the quarterback tarnished her legacy and revealed how some people treated her because of the controversy involving her and Brett Favre:

"To think my legacy and everything anyone knows of me.. can be summed down to the title of 'The Brett Favre Girl', is not only disgusting, but disheartening.

"To think of all the jobs that people have gate-kept from me, that I was a shoo-in for, simply because having access to HIM, his interviews, his 'legacy' and stardom was more important than any kind of reparations I was due."

For Sterger, it was bittersweet to see Favre being caught in a scandal after what happened to her over a decade ago. However, the quarterback now has to face his actions as this welfare scandal will not go away anytime soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far