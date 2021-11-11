"I'm the victim here, the truth will come out" - Dalvin Cook breaks silence on domestic abuse allegations

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has broken his silence over allegations of domestic abuse after multiple reports came out late Wednesday night. His former girlfriend filed a law suit against the 26-year-old and accused the running back of battery, false imprisonment and assault.

Well, the following day, Cook spoke to Courtney Cronin of ESPN about the potential allegations surrounding him and wanted people to know he was the victim, not his former girlfriend.

“I just want everybody to know I'm the victim in this situation and the truth and the details about the situation will come out at a further time,” Cook said Wednesday.

Gracelyn Trimble files lawsuit against Cook

The alleged altercation took place over a year ago in November 2020 and at the time of the said incident, no charges were filed and police were not called.

David Valentini, Cook's attorney, said that the running back's former girlfriend (Trimble) broke into Cook's home and then tried to extort the 26-year-old for millions of dollars.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Minnesota Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook is the victim of domestic abuse and extortion – there’s pending litigation, according to his agent Zac Hiller. Minnesota Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook is the victim of domestic abuse and extortion – there’s pending litigation, according to his agent Zac Hiller.

In the lawsuit leveled against Cook, Trimble alleges that she traveled to Cook's home in November of 2020 to split up with Cook and to take some of her possessions at the house. She used a remote to operate the garage door that she had so she could enter Cook's home.

Trimble then accused Cook of leaving her with a scar on her face and taking me through hell while giving her a concussion, per ESPN. In her lawsuit, Trimble alleges that she had to use Mace on Cook before making her way to his bedroom to grab a firearm and then call a friend. According to Trimble, this led to Cook attacking her with a broomstick.

Rochelle Olson @rochelleolson Text message between Vikings Dalvin Cook and ex girlfriend who filed assault complaint against him from alleged November 2020 incident. Text message between Vikings Dalvin Cook and ex girlfriend who filed assault complaint against him from alleged November 2020 incident. https://t.co/wwjUDoPYRi

Speaking to the media about the impending lawsuit, Cook did not answer any questions related to the matter but had this to say.

"Like I said, I don't want to go into further details about it," Cook said. "I know that the facts of the situation will come out and clear everything up that y'all are trying to get answers to."

Cook went on to say that he expects to take his place for the Vikings on Sunday when they take on Justin Herbert and the L.A. Chargers.

