"Because Jerry and Stephen can't keep their mouths shut" - Shannon Sharpe believes Cowboys mismanaged trade for Amari Cooper

The 2022 NFL off-season has been one of, if not the, craziest off-seasons, specifically at the wide receiver position. In this off-season, we've seen many wide receivers traded, and for a lot. One of the teams that traded away their star wide receivers was the Dallas Cowboys when they decided to trade Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.

Shannon Sharpe spoke about the wide receiver trade this off-season on Undisputed, pointing out how Jerry Jones and the Cowboys messed up the Amari Cooper trade.

Sharpe said:

"Jerry and Stephen can't keep their mouths shut. In regards to Amari Cooper, they said, 'Well, if we can't find a trade partner, we're going to release him.' So why would (a team say), 'Oh, let me give you a second-round pick. Let me get a third round pick.' Hollywood Brown went for a third and a first-round pick. Devante Parker went for a third-round pick. A.J. Brown went for a first and a third. Amari Cooper went for the sixth rounder."

The Cowboys received the Browns' 2022 fifth-round pick and a swap of 2022 sixth-round picks. That's meager value for Cooper, a four-time Pro-Bowler who has recorded four 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

This off-season saw many star wide receivers traded, including the Cowboys trading Amari Cooper

Aside from the Amari Cooper trade, there have been six other major wide receiver trades this off-season. Here are the trades and compensation for those deals:

The Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for their 2022 first and second-round picks.

Tyreek Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins for their 2022 first, second, and fourth-round picks. The Chiefs also received Miami's fourth and sixth-round picks in 2023.

AJ Brown was traded on draft night for the Philadelphia Eagles' first and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown was also traded on draft night. The Arizona Cardinals traded their first-round pick for Brown and the Baltimore Ravens' third-round pick.

The Dolphins traded Devante Parker and their fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for their third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Los Angeles Rams traded Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans for a 6th-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

After looking at all of these receiver trades, the Cowboys could have gotten more than a fifth-round pick for Amari Cooper.

