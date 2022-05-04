Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp had an inspiring message for incoming rookies from 2022 NFL Draft class

Cooper Kupp knows a thing or two about the NFL draft and why draft status does not dictate a player’s career. The 2021/2022 NFL triple crown and Super Bowl MVP was not a top ten pick. Nor was he a first-round draft choice. The Los Angeles Rams selected the former Eastern Washington wide receiver in the 3rd Round with the 69th overall pick.

Now that the 2022 NFL Draft is over, the superstar had a few words of wisdom for the new class of rookies:

Cooper Kupp @CooperKupp The draft is not the arrival, it's the departure. Go to work! The draft is not the arrival, it's the departure. Go to work!

Cooper Kupp’s journey to the NFL was not typical

Star wide receivers in the NFL usually arrive with fanfare because teams draft them early in the first or second round. Some, if not most of these receivers, played college ball at top programs like Alabama, LSU, USC and Oklahoma.

Kupp excelled in Eastern Washington, but the college town of Cheney, Washington, is not known for churning out elite NFL talent.

Drafted in the 3rd round, he was the 7th overall wide receiver selected in the 2017 draft. Kupp became the second-highest draft pick in Eastern Washington’s school history, just behind Michael Roos. Roos is a former offensive tackle who was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

Despite being a legend in Eastern Washington, the receiver had his sights set on higher goals in the NFL. He realized early on that he had to work full-time on his football in college in order to one day play in the NFL. His wife Anna Kupp, would support him financially and personally while he worked on his craft in college.

His hard work would eventually pay off as the Rams drafted him and the wide receiver has improved every year in the NFL. From 2017 to 2021, his numbers steadily increased, with the exception of the 2018 season when missed half of the season through injury.

Last year, when the Rams acquired former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, Kupp ended up having a career year. Due to his immediate connection and on-field chemistry with Stafford. The wide receiver posted a league-leading 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdown receptions. He became the first player to lead the NFL in all three categories since Steve Smith Sr. in 2005.

A career year ended in the best way possible. He went on to win the Super Bowl with the Rams in a tense 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The wide receiver caught the game-winning touchdown with under two minutes left on the clock.

If anyone can relate to working their way up despite draft status, it's Cooper Kupp. His career could be an inspiration to many from this year's draft and it will be fascinating to see both the Super Bowl MVP and all of the rookies when the new season kicks off.

