Cooper Rush's wife Lauryn hits back at NY Giants for cutting Cowboys QB

With Dak Prescott unavailable, Cooper Rush has stepped up for the Dallas Cowboys. The team added another win to their belt on Monday night, beating the New York Giants 23-16. This win was particularly important, especially as the Giants had a 2-0 record.

Interestingly, Cooper Rush has some history with the Giants. The quarterback was picked by the Giants' practice squad in 2020, only to be cut shortly after. The Cowboys signed with him again the same year. Since then, Rush has worked well as Prescott's backup.

His wife Lauryn, however, did not miss the opportunity to call out the Giants for cutting him two years ago. She posted a story of the game on Instagram, ultimately cheering Rush and calling out the Giants at the same time.

“Two years ago almost to the freaking day the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just ‘rotate in other QBs and see’. Lolz.”

In the end, it was the Cowboys and Rush who beat the Giants. While the season has just begun, Rush's efforts are clearly visible.

Do people prefer Cooper Rush over Dak Prescott?

While people are waiting for Prescott's return, they haven't failed to notice how well his 28-year-old backup is performing. NFL analysts have tried to focus on differences, stating that Prescott and Rush might not be far apart in talent. Colin Cowherd of The Herd with Colin Cowherd have said:

"But Cooper Rush has won three straight Cowboy starts. He's not Dak, although I would say the gap between the two is not as large as the Dak fans want you to believe."

People might not think Rush is necessarily better than Prescott, but it's becoming hard to ignore his performances since the season began.

The Cowboys will be facing the Washington Commanders next, looking to secure another win. The Commanders, on their end, will look to bounce back after a 24-8 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, one of only two unbeaten teams left this season. Dallas will have their work cut out for them when squaring off against Philadelphia later this season. Jalen Hurts is looking at a breakout year as he's connecting nicely with the likes of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

