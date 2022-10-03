Cooper Rush shines again as Cowboys now face QB dilemma following thumping win over Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys are officially on a roll after securing a win against division rivals Washington Commanders 25-10. Since faltering against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, America's Team has gone on to establish their dominance by winning three games on the trot. And the hero of the story is an unlikely one.

Cooper Rush, the backup QB for the franchise who has been filling in for the injured Dak Prescott, has taken the league by storm by going over and beyond everyone's expectations. Since filling in for Prescott since Week 2, Rush has registered four passing touchdowns and has averaged more than 200 passing yards per game.

Now 4-0 as a starter, it's easy to understand why Cowboys fans are clamoring for Rush to start next week against the LA Rams despite Dak Prescott likely being fit to return.

Cowboys face Cooper Rush - Dak Prescott dilemma

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, recently had stitches removed from his surgically repaired thumb after suffering an injury in the opening gameweek against the Buccaneers.

Now back to throwing a football, sources suggest that the quarterback could be eyeing a comeback for next week's tie against the Rams.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Jerry Jones says he hasn’t seen any recent X-rays of Dak Prescott’s surgically-repaired thumb. He says the bone doesn’t need to be completely healed for Dak to play because of the plate that was inserted Jerry Jones says he hasn’t seen any recent X-rays of Dak Prescott’s surgically-repaired thumb. He says the bone doesn’t need to be completely healed for Dak to play because of the plate that was inserted https://t.co/HQ9ZaRTx3x

If Jerry Jones' comments are anything to go by, America's team could have a real quarterback competition on their hands. Despite Rush's stellar performances of late, it will be difficult for the team to sit out their franchise QB.

With Dak likely to be ready in time for Week 5, team HC Mike McCarthy, who according to some, has his job on the line, will definitely have a tough call to make come next week.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far