5 NFL HCs who might be replaced in 2023 feat. Mike McCarthy

NFL head coaches enter every season with a different level of expectations that are often centered around team performances. Past results and future projections both play major roles in determining each individual head coach's specific expectations for a particular season.

The 2022-23 NFL season features several notable head coaches from potential playoff contending teams that could be in the hot seat this year if they fail to make significant progress as compared to last season. Here are five head coaches who could be looking for a new job in 2023.

#1 - Matt Rhule

Carolina Panthers HC Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule built a solid reputation for himself during his college football coaching career. He was known for being able to turn losing programs into winning ones, as he did with Temple and Baylor. His success earned him a shot at the NFL, coaching the Carolina Panthers.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



“If Matt Rhule wants to save his job, he’ll wake up, wise up and do the right thing, which is to clearly start Baker in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.” @RealSkipBayless calls for the Panthers to start Baker Mayfield:“If Matt Rhule wants to save his job, he’ll wake up, wise up and do the right thing, which is to clearly start Baker in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.” .@RealSkipBayless calls for the Panthers to start Baker Mayfield:“If Matt Rhule wants to save his job, he’ll wake up, wise up and do the right thing, which is to clearly start Baker in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.” https://t.co/CLNz5UzNfC

However, he hasn't been able to find that same success in two years with the Panthers that he did at the college level. Rhule has recorded just five wins in each of his first two seasons, bringing his overall record to a disappointing 10-23 so far. If the Panthers can't make a huge leap forward this year, his third NFL season could be his final one in Carolina.

#2 - Pete Carroll

Seattle Seahawks HC Pete Carroll

Pete Carroll will be remembered for what he's been able to achieve as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. He helped the franchise make two Super Bowl appearances and came away with a victory in one of them during his sustained run of success.

After failing to make the playoffs last season, it appears the Seahawks are entering a rebuilding phase after parting ways with Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner during the offseason. Carroll is unlikely to be around for an upcoming rebuild, considering he's the oldest head coach in the NFL at age 70.

#3 - Ron Rivera

Washington Commanders HC Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera helped the Washington Commanders win the NFC East division and make a playoff appearance during the 2020-21 NFL season. This despite finishing the regular season with just a 7-9 record. The Commanders entered the 2021-22 NFL season with high expectations, but failed to return to the playoffs.

First Take @FirstTake Ron Rivera explains how the Washington Football Team is striving for a culture change.



“I’m one of those that realize that we do have a voice that people do listen to, and we've got to be the right kind of role models for people to follow." Ron Rivera explains how the Washington Football Team is striving for a culture change.“I’m one of those that realize that we do have a voice that people do listen to, and we've got to be the right kind of role models for people to follow." https://t.co/M8z4hdMB6w

Rivera has been vocal during the offseason that the Commanders need to upgrade their quarterback if they want to find postseason success. His wish was granted when they traded for Carson Wentz, who has had struggles of his own but still improves the team from what they had previously. If a new quarterback isn't enough to get them back into the playoffs, Rivera could potentially be fired at the end of the year.

#4 - Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy was hired to be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys prior to the 2020-21 NFL season. His first season was disappointing as the Cowboys missed the playoffs, but he was given somewhat of a pass because Dak Prescott missed most of the year with an injury.

The Cowboys improved during the 2021-22 NFL season, winning the NFC East division and making it to the playoffs, but lost their first postseason game. McCarthy was hired to help make the Cowboys Super Bowl contenders, so if they fail to make a deep postseason run this year, he could be fired.

#5 - Frank Reich

Indianapolis Colts HC Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts had a disappointing ending to the 2021-22 NFL season. They needed to win just one of their final two games last year to make it to the playoffs, but failed to do so, including a disastrous loss to the last-placed Jacksonville Jaguars.

While most of the blame seems to be placed on quarterback Carson Wentz, some of it should definitely be on head coach Frank Reich as well. The Colts traded away Wentz during the offseason in favor of Matt Ryan, so if they fail to return to the playoffs this year, it could be Reich's last season with the team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12