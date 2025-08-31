"Cornball alert": NFL fans clown Shedeur Sanders after group text messages get "leaked" following Coach Prime and Colorado's loss

It’s been a brutal stretch for Shedeur Sanders and his family, and NFL fans aren’t letting it slide. After Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes dropped their season opener at home to Georgia Tech, 27-20, questions about his late-game clock management made rounds on the internet.To make matters worse, Shilo Sanders was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following an ejection in the preseason finale for throwing a punch. The NFL fined Shilo $4669 yesterday for punching Bills TE Zach Davidson.In the middle of the chaos, Shedeur tried to rally the family. Shared by him and his oldest brother, Deion Sanders Jr,. on Instagram, a group text reading,“As SANDERS MEN[,] we have to regroup.”However, what was meant to be inspirational quickly turned into viral fodder for NFL fans who flooded social media with jokes and sarcasm. One fan wrote,&quot;Cornball alert.&quot;Wojak @RealSigmaMale25LINKCornball alert🚨🚨Another said, &quot;How does this get leaked.&quot;Inside The Dome @inside_the_domeLINKHow does this get leakedOne X user tweeted, &quot;Good grief they're exhausting.&quot;TheRightGuy @TheRightGuy101LINKGood grief they're exhausting&quot;Bro is 3rd string on the browns, they are all cooked 😭,&quot; tweeted another.ha @lecuntjamezLINKBro is 3rd string on the browns, they are all cooked 😭One fan sarcastically wrote, &quot;The fact that we’re looking at their personal conversation says all we need to know.&quot;Ricky Vaughn @ayy_codyyLINKfact we’re looking at their personal conversation says all we need to know&quot;Why’s it on the internet 🤷🏼‍♂️. That’s the problem,&quot; commented another.Josh @JoshWill280195LINKWhy’s it on the internet 🤷🏼‍♂️. That’s the problemWhile it's still early in the season for Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders, in particular, who have yet to make their NFL debut, it'll be interesting to see how the Sanders men overcome their initial setbacks.Also read: Shedeur Sanders pens emotional message for Deion &amp; Colorado after crushing 27-20 loss to Georgia Tech in season openerShedeur Sanders fans called out by Browns iconCleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas has a message for the “Shedeur Sanders cult” after the rookie’s rough preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams. Sanders, who entered in the third quarter, completed just three of six passes for 14 yards and took five sacks for a loss of 41 yards.Fans rushed to blame the coaching staff, but Thomas didn't buy it.“There’s a lot of nuance in it, which the Shedeur Sanders cult doesn’t have,” Thomas said on &quot;Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich.Thomas sees potential in Sanders and praises his accuracy and playmaking ability, but he warns that the hype is way ahead of reality.“Just because you have that ceiling… doesn’t mean you can do it right now,” he said.The Browns drafted Sanders as the 144th pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The rookie will sit behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel when the Browns open the season against the Bengals next week.Also read: &quot;Shedeur had a disastrous performance&quot;: Nick Wright serves reality check to Coach Prime's son as Dillon Gabriel wins Joe Flacco's backup role