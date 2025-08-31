  • home icon
  "Cornball alert": NFL fans clown Shedeur Sanders after group text messages get "leaked" following Coach Prime and Colorado's loss

"Cornball alert": NFL fans clown Shedeur Sanders after group text messages get "leaked" following Coach Prime and Colorado's loss

By Prasen
Modified Aug 31, 2025 12:30 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
NFL fans clown Shedeur Sanders after group text messages get "leaked" following Coach Prime and Colorado's loss - Source: Imagn

It’s been a brutal stretch for Shedeur Sanders and his family, and NFL fans aren’t letting it slide. After Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes dropped their season opener at home to Georgia Tech, 27-20, questions about his late-game clock management made rounds on the internet.

To make matters worse, Shilo Sanders was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following an ejection in the preseason finale for throwing a punch. The NFL fined Shilo $4669 yesterday for punching Bills TE Zach Davidson.

In the middle of the chaos, Shedeur tried to rally the family. Shared by him and his oldest brother, Deion Sanders Jr,. on Instagram, a group text reading,

“As SANDERS MEN[,] we have to regroup.”
However, what was meant to be inspirational quickly turned into viral fodder for NFL fans who flooded social media with jokes and sarcasm. One fan wrote,

"Cornball alert."
Another said, "How does this get leaked."
One X user tweeted, "Good grief they're exhausting."
"Bro is 3rd string on the browns, they are all cooked 😭," tweeted another.
One fan sarcastically wrote, "The fact that we’re looking at their personal conversation says all we need to know."
"Why’s it on the internet 🤷🏼‍♂️. That’s the problem," commented another.
While it's still early in the season for Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders, in particular, who have yet to make their NFL debut, it'll be interesting to see how the Sanders men overcome their initial setbacks.

Shedeur Sanders fans called out by Browns icon

Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas has a message for the “Shedeur Sanders cult” after the rookie’s rough preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams. Sanders, who entered in the third quarter, completed just three of six passes for 14 yards and took five sacks for a loss of 41 yards.

Fans rushed to blame the coaching staff, but Thomas didn't buy it.

“There’s a lot of nuance in it, which the Shedeur Sanders cult doesn’t have,” Thomas said on "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich.

Thomas sees potential in Sanders and praises his accuracy and playmaking ability, but he warns that the hype is way ahead of reality.

“Just because you have that ceiling… doesn’t mean you can do it right now,” he said.
The Browns drafted Sanders as the 144th pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The rookie will sit behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel when the Browns open the season against the Bengals next week.

Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

