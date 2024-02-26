Could Bears trade #1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? Insider outlines likelihood of picks haul for Chicago

Will the Chicago Bears keep the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft or will they trade it away? The draft is two months away and rumors and speculation have been spreading around the off-season. Chicago finished last season 7-10 and holds the No. 1 pick due to the Carolina Panthers swapping picks with them in last year's draft to trade up for Bryce Young.

While there are uncertainties, many think the Bears will trade the pick while others think Chicago could draft a top QB like Caleb Williams.

Pro Football Talk senior analyst and writer Peter King drew out a scenario where Chicago trades down twice in the first round to pick No. 8, while acquiring nine picks in the first two rounds of the next two drafts. He wrote in his column:

"The Bears could keep Justin Fields (and should), and trade the first pick down once or twice, and build the kind of supporting cast a team needs to contend."

King suggested Poles trade down one spot to Washington, who take Williams, and receive not just that pick but a second round and a 2025 first on top.

King has Poles then trading down to Atlanta at eight in exchange for the eighth pick, Atlanta’s second-rounder, and also their first- and second-round picks in 2025. He summarised the haul, calling it "instant infrastructure."

"The eighth and ninth (their own) overall picks in round one this year. Second-round picks from Washington and Atlanta this year. Three first-round picks and two second-round picks in 2025.

"For moving down seven picks in the first round, the Bears could end up with nine picks in the first two rounds of the next two drafts."

Could the Chicago Bears stay at No. 1 overall and draft a quarterback?

Caleb Williams during UCLA v USC

The Chicago Bears could keep Justin Fields and trade down in the draft to acquire a boatload of draft picks. But what if they're thinking the opposite?

Fields has a career record of 10-28 in the last three seasons as Chicago's quarterback. While he hasn't been what they exactly hoped for, he has been a solid QB who has progressed each season.

However, there are tons of rumors suggesting Fields will be traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, or Atlanta Falcons.

Chicago is in a prime position to select the best QB of this year's draft. They also hold pick No. 9 and can surround whoever they draft at No.1 with a top prospect eight picks later.

Will Justin Fields be on a new team when the season starts? That remains to be seen.