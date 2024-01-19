Could Kirk Cousins team up with Bill Belichick? Vikings QB makes thoughts crystal clear as ex-Patriots HC inches closer to Falcons job

Kirk Cousins is one of the main quarterbacks to keep an eye on during the 2024 NFL offseason. His contract has already expired with the Minnesota Vikings, making him a free agent unless the two sides agree on a new deal. If he hits the open market, he will likely be the most desirable veteran quarterback available this year.

One rumor that is already starting to circle is the idea of Cousins potentially going to the Atlanta Falcons. They appear to be trending towards hiring Bill Belichick as their next head coach after they quickly offered him a second interview for their current vacancy.

Once the Falcons officially fill their head coach position, potentially with Belichick, their next focus should be on finding their next starting quarterback. This is where Cousins comes in, as he could provide them with a massive upgrade and help elevate them being legitimate contenders for the NFL playoffs next year.

Kirk Cousins was recently interviewed by Isabel Gonzalez of CBS Sports to discuss some of his thoughts entering the 2024 NFL offseason. One topic he was asked about is the idea of possibly teaming up with Bill Belichick. Cousins responded:

“I’m not gonna turn down an opportunity to play for a future Hall of Fame coach. But we’ll have to see where March leads. It’s just a lot of unknowns right now.”

Kirk Cousins appears to be keeping his options open entering the 2024 NFL offseason. A return to the Minnesota Vikings is certainly possible, but the veteran has been no stranger to testing free agency. He did so several times during his previous run with the Washington Commanders.

If he does become a free agent this year, joining the Atlanta Falcons and potentially Bill Belichick makes a ton of sense. They nearly won the NFC South division this year with some poor quarterback play in the NFL from Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke.

Upgrading this position, and possibly adding arguably the greatest coach of all time, could be just what they need to become legitimate contenders.

When will Kirk Cousins be a free agent?

With his contract expiring after the 2023 NFL season, Kirk Cousins is technically a free agent already. The catch is that the Minnesota Vikings still have time to negotiate a new deal with him before other teams can pursue signing him. They will have until March 13 to do so, when the official free agency period begins at 4:00 p.m. ET.