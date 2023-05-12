Could Tom Brady’s Raiders ownership get in the way of his FOX deal? NFL insider sets record straight after QB’s future with network placed in doubt

Tom Brady officially retired from the National Football League in March. Since then he has announced that he will begin his broadcast career with FOX Sports in 2024 and he invested in the WNBA franchise, the Las Vegas Aces. Now, it appears that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is seeking a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Seth Wickersham both reported that the recently retired quarterback was closing in to be a minority owner for the Raiders. So, would that affect the now-retired quarterback's future broadcast job with FOX Sports? Could it be seen as a conflict of interest? According to Wickersham, no it won't be an issue at all.

Sports Illustrated @SInow Tom Brady’s Fox job is reportedly not impacted by the Raiders ownership news trib.al/8J73JQn Tom Brady’s Fox job is reportedly not impacted by the Raiders ownership news trib.al/8J73JQn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In fact, according to Wickersham, FOX Sports has given its blessing to the quarterback to pursue ownership. The only issue that would arise between a team owner and the media would be if Tom Brady had a 'position of authority' at FOX Sports. Since he will just be broadcasting games and has no say in broadcasting deals or rights, it won't be an issue.

When Tom Brady and Mark Davis agree on a possible ownership stake, the NFL owners will have to vote on it for it to become final. At least 24 NFL team owners will have to approve the former NFL quarterback becoming a part of the Raiders franchise.

This will be the second endeavor that he has taken on with Mark Davis. As the latter is also the majority owner of the Aces that the quarterback also recently invested into.

New England Patriots to host "Thank You Tom Brady" game

Since Tom Brady's left the New England Patriots in 2020, Robert Kraft has stated that he wanted to honor the quarterback who led the team to a dynasty for two decades. He kept saying that he had no ill will toward the quarterback for his decision to quit. Kraft and the New England Patriots appear to have found the ideal way to honor the now-retired NFL quarterback.

The New England Patriots will host "Tom Brady Day" during their home opener at Foxboro on Sunday, September 10, 2023. The Patriots will host the Philadelphia Eagles in that season-opening game.

There hasn't been any word on whether the Patriots will also retire his number or what exactly else they have planned on that day. But, additional details should be released in the next few months.

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

Poll : 0 votes