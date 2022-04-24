Mike Florio claims Tom Brady's new contract restructure could pave way for Buccaneers exit

Tom Brady restructured his contract as he enters what could be his final year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, if not his final year in the league. The move has been in the works for much of the off-season, and now that it's done, Tampa has added $9 million dollars to their salary cap for 2022.

The move comes just ahead of the NFL draft and could hint at some other important potential re-signings for the Buccaneers. Mike Florio, however, believes that the fact that the deal was a simple restructure and not an extension could signal the end of Brady's time in Tampa.

"It is a simple restructuring...to create some cap space, but no new years for Tom Brady. That's significant. He's a free agent next year." - Mike Florio

Florio went on to elaborate on the contract and how there is no tag clause in place so the Bucs won't be able to Franchis Tag Brady to keep him there. Florio said, following the season, Brady will need to evaluate.

"Number one: does he want to play? Number two: Does he want to play for the Buccaneers? Number three: If not, who does he want to play for? And it's definitely something to pay attention to."

Tom Brady to be an owner instead?

Mike Florio has also been one of the analysts pushing the hardest on the rumors of a Brady trade to Miami. Allegedly, Brady was set to take partial ownership of the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins were reportedly going to pursue retired Saints head coach Sean Payton, as well. Florio alleges that the playbook could still be in place for 2023.

The plan was allegedly put on pause when former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit, alleging that owner Stephen Ross offered him financial incentives to lose games.

Brady seems as though he will never age, and if you are doubting his ability to compete at the highest level, you haven't been paying attention. However, when Brady does finally retire, an ownership stake could be the next chapter in an already legendary football career.

