Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb labels Eagles fanbase as 'crazy'

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb caught up with TikTok star Katie Feeney as part of the Super Bowl festivities in New Orleans, Louisiana. Lamb along with Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, answered questions from Feeney.

Katie Feeney asked Cee Dee Lamb if his Dallas Cowboys or the NFC East rival, Philadelphia Eagles had the more passionate fan base. It was then that Lamb proclaimed that Eagles fans were 'crazy'. He did acknowledge that Dallas Cowboys fans are dedicated but that the Eagles' fans are worse.

“Eagles, they’re crazy! Our fans are deep but, I don’t wanna say nothing crazy, but the Eagles got it”-Lamb said via Katie Feeney

Derrick Henry was then asked the same question but in terms of Baltimore Ravens or Kansas City Chiefs fans. Henry chose his own Ravens fan base as being the more passionate fans.

CeeDee Lamb aggravated with Micah Parsons trade rumors

Just hours before Super Bowl LIX kicked off, reports surfaced that the Dallas Cowboys were discussing a possible trade of edge rusher Micah Parsons. CeeDee Lamb took to X, formerly known as Twitter to share his frustration with the constant rumor mill.

Lamb asked if the media ever got tired of the trade rumors and then said that he just wanted the Dallas Cowboys to focus on winning games with Micah Parsons leading the defense rather than trade him.

"Y'all aren’t tired of this? Every offseason, top of the charts... Let’s just win ball games and that’s with 11! SMH."-CeeDee Lamb wrote on X

After signing quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to lucrative contract extensions last season, Parsons is expected to get his own big payday this offseason.

Micah Parsons is the only player in the history of the National Football League to have at least 12 sacks in each of his first four seasons. The Dallas Cowboys edge rusher joked last week on his "The Edge" podcast that if he hadn't won a Super Bowl by the time he turns 30 years old, he would consider signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in hopes of winning a ring.

