Cowboys star Micah Parsons reveals one condition to join Chiefs amid trade rumors

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons jokingly floated the idea of joining the Kansas City Chiefs if he's unable to win a Super Bowl by the time he's 30. The linebacker has been one of the best players in his position for years and proved that he could be a leader this season, being more vocal about the team's shortcomings and what they must do to improve.

However, as a competitor, he wants to add a Vince Lombardi Trophy to his resume and is willing to make "desperate" decisions to achieve his goal. During a conversation with Derrick Henry on his "The Edge" podcast on Saturday, Parsons discussed Henry's desire to win the Super Bowl before offering him wild advice.

"I hate to do this to you, dog," Parsons said. "You gotta do what Shady (LeSean McCoy) did (join the Chiefs). If you can't beat 'em, join 'em."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After Henry said that he was playing with the quarterback he always wanted to play with, Parsons added that if the future isn't generous with him regarding a Super Bowl win, he would head to Kansas City.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"In the next four or five years, once I hit that 30 and not where I need to be," Parsons said. "If that ring is not right here fitted, hey, I gotta get me a ring too, dog."

Expand Tweet

Micah Parsons could team up with Myles Garrett on Cowboys' defense

After Myles Garrett requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, he's been linked with several teams around the NFL. Whenever a big name is available, the Cowboys are linked to them, but Garrett admitted that it could be hard to join forces with Micah Parsons soon.

"It could be, (but) It'd be tough," Garrett said on Friday to Zach Gelb. "I know (Micah Parsons') new contract is coming up here soon, and same with me, I'm up for an extension in the near future as well. So it could be tough, but if they want to figure it out, it's very possible."

Garret added that two other NFC teams have showed interest in his services, so it would be a difficult race to lure him.

"The Eagles have been out in full force, I've heard," Garrett said. "Good amount of interest from Detroit. It would be a hell of a destination."

Parsons and Garrett have been in the conversation for the best defender in the NFL and they could form a terrifying duo in Dallas if the Cowboys find a way to land him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.