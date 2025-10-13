Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones makes his feelings known on Matt Eberflus' future amid calls to fire DC

Following the Dallas Cowboys 30-27 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is being called into question. With the defense ranking last in the NFL for yards allowed per game (411.7) many are wondering if it's time for a change at the position.

Cowboys CEO and executive vice president Stephen Jones talked about this on Monday. In a radio interview on “105.3 The Fan,” Jones said he believes the Cowboys do have the right defensive personnel and placed the blame more on execution than coaching.

“This just comes down to execution. We've got to continue to be more consistent, and we can certainly do it. I think this is a work in progress, obviously we've got a lot of work to do on the defensive side of the ball. We got called out before the game and didn’t do a lot about it. We got work to do.”

Jon Machota @jonmachota Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan said they have the right defensive personnel. “This comes down to execution. We can certainly do it. This is a work in progress. We have the personnel. ​ “We got called out before the game and didn’t do a lot about it. We got work to do.”

He echoed Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer’s comments from the day before, who said there’s “no question” the team has the personnel to make Eberflus’ defense work. Jones said there is a need for better communication and more consistent play, and acknowledged that the team has work to do, but believes they can improve as the season goes on.

Stephen Jones did not entertain idea of firing Matt Eberflus

As for the idea of firing Matt Eberflus mid-season, Stephen Jones did not entertain it directly. He said the main focus is on the short term: getting back to work, improving each week and preparing for their next opponent, the Washington Commanders.

"The fact that we're not playing well is alarming," Jones said. "Our goal here is to play championship caliber football. Communication and execution go hand-in-hand. You've got to be communicating well to execute, and certainly that's a part of the lack of execution at this point."

With 11 games left, the Cowboys are hoping the execution becomes better. In their game against the Carolina Panthers, their opponents were consistently able to find open lanes and picked up big gains in the meanwhile. The front seven had trouble holding their ground and made mistakes in coverage with poor communication.

Also Read: Michael Irvin fires shot at DC Matt Eberflus as Cowboys defense gets exposed vs. Rams

