Cowboys cheerleader Charly Barby rings in April with March photo dump

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Charly Barby shared her March photo dump at the start of April. The NFL offseason is relaxing not only for the players but also for the cheerleaders.

Ad

Last month, Charly Barby enjoyed a vacation at The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort and also had some other fun-filled adventures. On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her vacation from last month.

She posted a collage featuring dozens of pictures with her friends and loved ones. Along with that, she added a sweet caption that read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Heart is so full ❤️ fly March"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cowboys Cheerleader Charly Mary (Image Source: Instagram/@charly.barby)

The Cowboys cheerleader is pretty active on social media and is known for sharing moments from both her personal and professional lifestyle. On March 13, she posted a few pictures from her vacation at The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort, summing up her enthralling outing with a short four-word caption.

Ad

Trending

"fastest 58 hours ever!!! @westinhapuna #westinhapuna 🕊️"

Ad

Charly Barby styled a glamorous white outfit for her beach outing. She wore a white crop top with a matching skirt while posing in a picturesque background. She has 194K followers on Instagram.

Charly Barby shares excitement for Cowboys Cheerleaders Texas Tour 2025

Charly Barby will be joining the upcoming Cowboys Cheerleaders Texas Tour. The tour will start next month and will take place in five cities across Texas.

Ad

The Cowboys Cheerleaders shared the exciting news on its Instagram handle with a caption that said:

"The girls are going on tour ⭐️ Get your tickets now and see our full cast on tour this May! More details in our bio"

Ad

In the comments section of the post, Barby quickly reacted with a two-word comment:

"CANT WAAAIIITTT🥰💙"

Charly Barby's comment (Image source: Instagram/@charly.barby)

The 2025 Cowboys Cheerleaders Texas Tour will start with the first event on May 24 at the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, and the next is scheduled to be held at Majestic Theatre, San Antonio, on May 25.

Ad

Here is the schedule of the Cowboys Cheerleaders Texas Tour 2025:

Date: May 24

Venue: Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas

Date: May 25

Venue: Majestic Theatre, San Antonio

Date: May 27

Venue: Paramount Theatre, Austin

Date: May 29

Venue: Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, Midland

Date: May 31

Venue: Abraham Chavez Theatre, El Paso

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Sports analyst Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.